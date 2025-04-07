NDC suffers huge loss as stalwart Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley confirmed dead

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, has been confirmed dead. The NDC stalwart passed away on the evening of Sunday, 6th April, following a short illness.

Mr Yalley previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority. He also acted as the Authority's Chief Executive Officer until 2014, when he handed over to Laud Senanu.

In March 2014, he was nominated as High Commissioner during the first term of President John Dramani Mahama.

Until his demise, Mr Yalley was the National President of Professionals Forum, a pro-NDC group.

Since the confirmation of his passing, several members of the National Democratic Congress have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Below are some reactions:

Alban Bagbin:

My deep condolences to everyone mourning the passing of this great man, particularly, members of his immediate family. May he find a peaceful rest with God almighty!

Fiifi Kwetey:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, a dedicated member of our party and a distinguished High Commissioner. His contributions to the NDC and the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

Sammy Gyamfi:

A great Man has fallen; a man who gave his all for the cause of the NDC. Heart-wrenching it is. Rest thee well in the bosom of your maker, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley. You shall forever remain in our hearts.

Edudzi Tameklo:

May the good Lord receive you in His heavenly glory. You took personal interest in my political and legal journey. Once I was on a television programme, you would be sending me pointers. Thank you, senior. Cadres may go. Cadres may come. The revolution has come to stay. Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, true comrade.

Edward Bawa:

Death, in its cruel and untimely way, has stolen you from us far too soon. My heart is heavy, and words fail to capture the sorrow I feel. Rest peacefully, Ambassador, in the eternal embrace of the Lord.