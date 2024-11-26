Mahama demands retraction and apology from newspapers over defamatory publications

Lawyer for former President John Dramani Mahama have issued a stern demand to two newspapers - The New Crusading Guide and Supreme Newspaper, over what they describe as false and defamatory publications.

The November 25, 2024, editions of the newspapers carried stories with the headlines “Exposed: Mahama Plans To ‘Sell’ Ghana’s Oil To Russian Oligarchs” and “Leaked Document Exposes Mahama.”

According to the legal representative of Mr. Mahama, Tony Lithur, the articles allege that he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Russian businessmen, Dimitri Khordorkov and Alexey Vasiliev. The purported agreement allegedly promised access to Ghana’s oil resources in exchange for financial and logistical support to influence the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which Mr. Mahama leads.

In a letter addressed to the newspapers, Mr. Mahama’s lawyers categorically denied the claims, stating that their client has never met or engaged with the named individuals. The letter described the allegations as “either the product of a bad dream or a fabrication designed to damage his political fortunes.”

The lawyer criticized the newspapers for failing to adhere to basic journalistic standards, noting that neither publication sought comments from Mr. Mahama before publishing the claims. “Nothing excuses the fabrication and publication of such vile and blatant untruth,” the letter stated.

Mr. Mahama’s legal team has demanded that both newspapers retract the stories and issue an unqualified apology within two days. The retraction and apology must be published on the front pages with the same prominence as the original articles.