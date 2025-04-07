Police officer slaps alleged thief with gun during confrontation at Adum (video)

A disturbing video of a police officer drawing his handgun during a heated confrontation with a suspected thief has sparked controversy on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Adum market in Kumasi, just days after the devastating fire that ravaged traders' goods.

The video shows the alleged thief handcuffed to the police officer, who was dressed in yellow civilian attire.

During the confrontation, the culprit, who was seemingly resisting arrest, was slapped multiple times by the officer. Other passers-by, including one believed to be the person whose item was stolen, also struck the suspect.

After several failed attempts to remove the suspect from the scene, the officer then drew his gun, threatening the thief before slapping him with it. It was later discovered that the he stole a calculator instead of what he believed were valuable items.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning the officer’s decision to draw his weapon.

Oh, a situation like this doesn't require that. Imagine if he were doing a legitimate job. To the officer too, a suspect should be treated as a suspect, not with the drawing of guns when clearly your life as an officer is never in danger in the first place. May God favour us all in this life.

@GhPoliceService, is this lawful? Is the police not supposed to calm the situation, protect the suspect from public lynching, and take him into custody for the law to take its proper course? To the extent of pulling a gun and slapping the suspect with it. Very unprofessional.

The policeman be lawless pass the thief . Can’t he arrested lawfully and then escorted to the nearest police station.

Very sad. Why does he call himself a police if he can't calm the situation, arrest the culprit and make sure he's prosecuted by the law when found guilty.

