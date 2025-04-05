Police launch investigation on SDA SHS shooting

Police in the Ashanti Region have launched a full-scale investigation following a shooting incident at the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi on Friday, April 4.

According to a statement from the Ashanti Regional Police Command, a 16-year-old second-year student brought a locally manufactured pistol to school and accidentally discharged it while attempting to show it off to a classmate. The firearm, loaded with one BB ammunition, went off around midday, injuring another student in the process.

The injured student, identified as Penamang was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they received treatment. Authorities confirmed the victim is now in stable condition.

The suspect, whose identity is officially being withheld due to his age, has been arrested. Police recovered an empty cartridge from the scene and have begun processing it as evidence.

Further investigations revealed that the student took the weapon from his father's bedroom without permission. Law enforcement officials are currently working to track down the father to assist with ongoing inquiries.

In a press statement issued on April 5, 2025, Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, confirmed the incident and reassured the public that the case is being handled with the utmost seriousness.

The development has sparked renewed concerns about firearm access among juveniles and school safety in Ghana. Authorities are urging parents to be more vigilant and keep dangerous weapons out of reach.