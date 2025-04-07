10-day deadline ends: 4 key figures who’ve warned Mahama not to remove Chief Justice

President John Mahama’s 10-day ultimatum given to the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, to respond to three petitions seeking her removal, expires today, 7 April 2025.

On 28 March, the President—through a letter signed by his Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama—granted the days following a formal request by the Chief Justice herself.

This came after the Presidency confirmed that the petitions had been forwarded to the Council of State for advice, in line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

With the deadline now elapsed, reports suggest that the President has received a formal response from the Chief Justice, paving the way for the Council of State to provide its recommendations on the matter.

As Ghanaians await official communication with bated breath, here are four influential figures who have publicly urged President Mahama to reconsider any attempt to remove the Chief Justice:

Prof Stephen Adei

Renowned economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, is among the most prominent voices cautioning against the Chief Justice’s dismissal.

He warned that any such action—particularly one driven by political motives—would erode the foundations of Ghana’s democracy and establish a troubling precedent for future governments.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has also raised concerns about the ongoing process.

He underscored the need for due process to be respected and criticised any approach that relies on unverified claims or political pressure rather than substantiated evidence.

Janet Nabla

The People’s National Party (PNP) has strongly condemned the decision to involve the Council of State in reviewing the petitions.

In a statement dated 27 March and signed by the party’s Chairperson and Leader, Janet Nabla, the move was described as “unprecedented” and a clear “betrayal of women.” The PNP argued that previous administrations had upheld the independence of the judiciary and collaborated with Chief Justices regardless of political leanings—something it claims the current government has failed to do.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, also joined the chorus of caution. He warned of the risks associated with removing the Chief Justice without firm justification.

He emphasised that such a decision could have lasting consequences for the judiciary's credibility and Ghana’s democratic stability. He urged the Council of State to consider the long-term implications and to act in defence of the legal system’s integrity.

