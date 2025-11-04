Football coach Mladen Zizovic dies after heart attack during match

The Serbian football community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Mladen Žižović, head coach of FK Radnički 1923, who tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during his team’s Serbian Super League match against Mladost Lucani.

According to a statement from the Serbian Football Federation, the 44-year-old Bosnian coach collapsed unexpectedly in the technical area in the 22nd minute of the game.

Medical staff rushed to his aid, and he was immediately transported to the hospital. Despite intensive emergency treatment, doctors were unable to save his life.

The heartbreaking incident left players, officials, and fans in shock, prompting officials to suspend the match. FK Radnički 1923 expressed deep grief over their coach’s passing, hailing him as “a true professional, a leader, and a role model both on and off the field.”

In a statement, the Serbian Football Federation extended heartfelt condolences to Žižović’s family, his club, colleagues, and the wider football fraternity, describing his death as “a profound loss for Serbian and regional football.”

Born on December 27, 1980, in Rogatica, Žižović began his football journey with Mladost Rogatica and went on to enjoy a respected career as a midfielder. He represented several clubs, including Radnik Bijeljina, Rudar Ugljevik, Zrinjski Mostar, KF Tirana, and Borac Banja Luka, before retiring in 2016.

Transitioning into management in 2017, Žižović coached Radnik Bijeljina, Zrinjski Mostar, Sloboda Tuzla, Borac Banja Luka, Al-Kholood (Saudi Arabia), and Shkupi (North Macedonia), earning a reputation for his tactical acumen and leadership.

