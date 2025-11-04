Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich – Preview, Head-to-Head, Lineups & Prediction

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain face their toughest test of the season as they welcome Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash. Both clubs have been in exceptional form, setting up a meeting that could shape the top of the league-phase standings.

Luis Enrique’s PSG have endured a turbulent start to the campaign, grappling with an injury crisis that sidelined Desire Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha. Despite those setbacks, the French champions have maintained their dominance, sitting top of both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Their recent 1–0 win over Nice, courtesy of a dramatic 94th-minute strike from Gonçalo Ramos, showcased both their resilience and attacking control. PSG registered 77% possession and 2.29 expected goals. In Europe, they have been ruthless, dismantling Bayer Leverkusen 7–2 away from home, a result that underlined their status as title favourites.

Currently sitting atop their Champions League group with nine points, PSG have won all but one of their home matches this season, the only blemish being a thrilling 3–3 draw with Strasbourg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the dugout, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich arrive in Paris in impeccable form. The German giants have won all 15 of their competitive matches this season, making them the only club across Europe’s top five leagues with a perfect record in 2025–26.

Their success has been built on a formidable attacking trio, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, and Luis Díaz, who have combined for a staggering 54 goals so far. Bayern’s recent run includes commanding wins over Club Brugge (4–0), Borussia Mönchengladbach (3–0), and Köln (4–1), and a 3–0 victory over Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

READ ALSO: Football coach Mladen Zizovic dies after heart attack during match

Bayern currently trail PSG only on goal difference in the Champions League standings, both teams having secured nine points from three matches. Kompany’s side have also been exceptional on the road, winning eight out of eight away fixtures, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets in their last three.

Head-to-Head Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Matches: 14

PSG Wins: 8

Bayern Wins: 6

Draws: 0

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 10 Smallest African Countries by Land Mass

The fixture history underscores how evenly matched these European powerhouses have been, with no stalemates and both sides boasting impressive victories over the other.

Probable Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Díaz; Jackson

Prediction

This contest promises to be a thrilling tactical battle between Enrique’s possession-heavy philosophy and Kompany’s dynamic attacking football. PSG’s home advantage and returning stars may tilt the balance slightly in their favour, but Bayern’s form and firepower cannot be underestimated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: PSG 2–2 Bayern Munich