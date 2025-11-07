5 Countries in Africa That Have Experienced US Military Airstrikes

As of November 2025, discussions about potential United States air operations in Nigeria have drawn attention to America’s broader military involvement on the African continent.

Over the years, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has conducted several airstrikes across Africa, mainly as part of counter-terrorism operations against extremist groups.

While some actions have targeted militant strongholds, they have also generated debates about sovereignty, civilian safety, and long-term effectiveness.

Below are five (5) African countries that have experienced US airstrikes, along with the contexts and outcomes of those interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Sudan

In August 1998, the United States launched missile strikes on the Al-Shifa Pharmaceutical Factory in Khartoum North, Sudan, during Operation Infinite Reach. Washington alleged that the facility was linked to chemical weapons and Osama bin Laden’s network. However, later reports indicated that the factory produced vital medicines, and its destruction caused humanitarian challenges. The incident remains one of the earliest and most controversial examples of US military action in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Libya

U.S. Launches Airstrikes Against Islamic State Targets In Libya | WUNC Creator: Manu Brabo | Credit: AP

Between August and December 2016, the United States carried out extensive airstrikes in Sirte to help the UN-backed Government of National Accord defeat Islamic State (IS) forces. Hundreds of precision strikes were launched, significantly weakening the militant group’s presence in the city. While the operation achieved its immediate military objective, Libya continues to face political instability and security challenges.

3. Somalia

ADVERTISEMENT

Somalia has seen the most sustained US air operations on the continent. Over the years, dozens of airstrikes have targeted al-Shabaab and IS-linked militants, often conducted in coordination with the Somali government. AFRICOM maintains that these actions have disrupted militant activities and eliminated several key leaders. Nonetheless, the operations continue to attract attention over the need to balance security efforts with civilian protection and local governance support.

4. Egypt

In Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, the United States has provided intelligence and logistical assistance to Egyptian forces combating the Islamic State Sinai Province (ISIS-SP). Although direct US airstrikes are less frequent and often unpublicised, American military support has played a role in strengthening Egypt’s counter-terrorism capacity in the region. This reflects a broader trend of US involvement through partnerships rather than direct intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Djibouti

Creator: Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht | Credit: U.S. Air Force | Copyright: Public Domain

Djibouti serves as a key base for US military operations in Africa. Camp Lemonnier, located near Djibouti City, hosts drones and aircraft used for surveillance and airstrikes in neighbouring regions such as Somalia and Yemen. While Djibouti itself has not been a target of US airstrikes, its strategic position makes it central to American security operations on the continent.

Nigeria (Potential)

ADVERTISEMENT

President Bola Tinubu.

Although Nigeria has not yet experienced direct US airstrikes, the possibility has been the subject of increasing discussion. With the country facing threats from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the United States has provided aircraft and intelligence support to aid counter-terrorism operations. Any potential US air involvement would likely be framed around assisting Nigerian authorities to combat extremist activity.

Conclusion: Complex Realities of Counter-Terrorism

US airstrikes in Africa have had mixed outcomes. They have disrupted militant networks and supported partner governments, but have also raised complex questions about effectiveness, sovereignty, and humanitarian impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each country’s experience underscores the need for comprehensive strategies that combine security measures with governance reforms, community engagement, and economic development.