Former BOST MD arrested by EOCO at KIA while trying to leave Ghana

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal, has reportedly been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) while attempting to travel out of Ghana.

The arrest, which was confirmed by a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly took place at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Monday, 10 November. Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, NPP stalwart and National Chairman hopeful John Boadu revealed that Mr Provencal was apprehended as he tried to board a flight to Maputo, Mozambique, without obtaining the necessary clearance.

“He was arrested at the airport without knowing he had been placed on red alert,” Boadu stated, corroborating circulating reports about the former BOST boss’s arrest.

The incident comes at a time when BOST’s internal operations are under heightened scrutiny, as the government continues to emphasise transparency and accountability within state-owned enterprises.

During his tenure, Mr Provencal played a pivotal role in managing Ghana’s petroleum storage and fuel distribution network, overseeing several strategic initiatives to stabilise national fuel supplies.

According to reports, EOCO officials intercepted him prior to departure to ensure the integrity of an ongoing investigation linked to his administration.

However, authorities have yet to disclose further details about the specific nature or scope of the probe.