Helicopter Crash: Full Findings and Recommendations from Investigative Committee Report

The government-appointed Investigative Committee tasked with probing the tragic August 6 helicopter crash has publicly presented its findings.

The presentation was made on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, by Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe, a committee member.

The report revealed that the crash was caused by a sudden loss of altitude due to a downdraft, which was linked to adverse weather conditions. It also noted that the flight had been delayed by approximately one hour because of poor weather.

The investigation examined the flight history, weather patterns, sequence of events, causes of the accident, and organisational, systemic, and human factors.

The report includes detailed findings and recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Below are details of the findings and recommendations in the report:

FINDINGS

The helicopter was airworthy but lacked additional safety enhancements (HTAWS/EGPWS) for flying safer in the weather phenomena over that terrain.

CAUSE OF ACCIDENT

The investigation determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to downdraft.

This loss of altitude without change in power or pitch attitude is consistent with downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.