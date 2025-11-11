Helicopter Crash: Full Findings and Recommendations from Investigative Committee Report

The government-appointed Investigative Committee tasked with probing the tragic August 6 helicopter crash has publicly presented its findings.
The presentation was made on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, by Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe, a committee member.
The report revealed that the crash was caused by a sudden loss of altitude due to a downdraft, which was linked to adverse weather conditions. It also noted that the flight had been delayed by approximately one hour because of poor weather.
The investigation examined the flight history, weather patterns, sequence of events, causes of the accident, and organisational, systemic, and human factors.
The report includes detailed findings and recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.
Below are details of the findings and recommendations in the report:
FINDINGS
The helicopter was airworthy but lacked additional safety enhancements (HTAWS/EGPWS) for flying safer in the weather phenomena over that terrain.
Environment: Adverse weather, limited visibility, rising terrain and no ground based navigational aid en route.
Emergency response was timely.
CAUSE OF ACCIDENT
The investigation determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to downdraft.
This loss of altitude without change in power or pitch attitude is consistent with downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.
SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS
Modernise the fleet of the Ghana Air Force.
Acquire modern aircraft with TAWS/EGPWS and modern navigation systems.
CVR/FDR with audio visual capable types.
Invest in flight simulators for recurrent training.
Contract certified aviation weather provider.
En route navigational aids.
Flight Data monitoring.
En route tracking systems.
Ground Support equipment.
CONCLUSION
The Z-9 EH accident was an unfortunate and sudden weather related accident.
Implementing the safety recommendations will prevent recurrence of accidents.
The tragedy claimed the lives of several senior officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.
Three crew members also perished: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah. An interdenominational funeral service was held for the victims at Black Star Square, followed by a burial at the Military Cemetery on Friday, August 15.