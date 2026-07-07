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South Africa denies diplomatic tension with Ghana over President Ramaphosa's declined visit

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:49 - 07 July 2026
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President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and President John Mahama (right)
The South African Presidency has denied reports of a diplomatic fallout with Ghana over claims that the Ghanaian government rejected a proposed visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa, insisting that no request for a state visit was ever submitted.
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  • South Africa says it never requested a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ghana.

  • Pretoria says recent discussions were only about the next Ghana-South Africa Bi-National Commission meeting.

  • The clarification comes amid diplomatic tensions over recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

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The clarification follows reports that Ghana had reportedly declined to host President Ramaphosa amid growing diplomatic tensions sparked by recent anti-immigration attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa)

Also Read: Ghana rejects South African President Ramaphosa's visit over anti-immigration attacks – Report

Speaking to the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the recent correspondence between Accra and Pretoria concerned only preparations for the third session of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission (BNC), which Ghana is expected to host.

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South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

"The request was to confirm the seating of the BNC, which was to be co-chaired by both Presidents and had already been agreed upon after the last BNC meeting. There was no request for a state visit," Mr Magwenya said.

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He explained that the communication formed part of routine diplomatic consultations rather than a fresh request for an official visit.

"The latest correspondence was more of a formality than a new request. It was within the context of an already established process between the two countries. There was no request for a state visit which is very different from a working visit over a BNC," he added.

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South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Ghana's President John Mahama (right)

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Mr Magwenya said South Africa remained committed to strengthening its longstanding relationship with Ghana through cooperation in political, economic, defence, security and social sectors.

"South Africa remains committed to its strategic cooperation with Ghana which covers political, economic, defence and security and social sectors," he said.

The clarification comes after weeks of diplomatic engagement between the two countries following anti-immigration demonstrations and xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

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Also Read: Government declares 2-day national clean-up exercise in 7 regions after deadly floods

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,

Ghana has strongly condemned the violence, particularly after the killing of a Ghanaian national during the June 30 demonstrations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently lodged a formal protest through Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria, petitioned the African Union and called for a full, transparent investigation into the attacks while demanding greater protection for Ghanaians living in South Africa.

Also Read: Hundreds risk losing jobs and income as poor road leaves Kasoa commuters stranded

The Ghanaian government also launched a repatriation exercise for citizens wishing to return home and advised those who remain in South Africa to stay vigilant and avoid high-risk areas.

Earlier reports suggested that nearly 1,000 Ghanaians had already returned home, with about 900 others registered for repatriation.

Addressing concerns over the recent protests, Mr Magwenya rejected suggestions that relations between the two countries had deteriorated.

Also Read: Ghana settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule

"We don't believe there should be any tension whatsoever with Ghana. Or if there's any basis for hostility between the two countries," he said.

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He also maintained that there was no evidence to suggest Ghanaian nationals had been specifically targeted during the recent anti-illegal migration protests.

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