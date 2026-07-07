About 1,300 applicants in recent security recruitment tested positive for HIV – Interior Minister Muntaka

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak says about 1,300 applicants in a recent security services recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV, explaining why medical screening results are not sent directly to candidates

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has disclosed that about 1,300 applicants in a recent recruitment exercise into Ghana's security services tested positive for HIV during mandatory medical screening.

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The revelation comes days after the minister announced that more than 6,000 applicants were disqualified from the same recruitment exercise after failing drug and mental health assessments, highlighting the stringent medical and psychological screening standards being applied by the security agencies.

Appearing before Parliament's Assurances Committee, Muntaka said the government deliberately does not send medical screening results directly to unsuccessful applicants because doing so could cause severe emotional and psychological distress, particularly for individuals diagnosed with life-changing conditions such as HIV.

I remember the recent recruitment, we had, I think, about 1,300 or so that were on HIV. Can you imagine sending somebody a result that tells the person that you have HIV? I mean, that's not the procedure. The person has to go through some orientation.

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He explained that applicants who fail the medical screening are instead provided with contact information to enable them to enquire about the specific reason for their disqualification.

According to the minister, officials then guide applicants through an appropriate counselling process before disclosing their medical findings.

Muntaka said the approach is consistent with accepted medical practice and World Health Organization guidance, which discourages the disclosure of certain diagnoses without proper counselling.

The reason why we didn't send the results directly was that we didn't want the shock. Even based on the WHO guideline, there are certain ailments, you just don't throw it on the person's face that, 'Oh, you have hepatitis B, you have HIV.

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The minister added that many of the health conditions detected during recruitment are treatable, making it important for unsuccessful applicants to find out why they were disqualified.

He cited conditions including hepatitis B, cardiac illnesses, mental health disorders and complications from previous surgeries, noting that some applicants could receive treatment and become eligible to apply again in future recruitment exercises.

Some of the things that we realised are treatable. So people need to know and then also get treatment so that subsequent recruitment they could join.

He also encouraged all disqualified applicants to seek clarification on their results instead of walking away from the recruitment process, stressing that early diagnosis could help them receive timely treatment while improving their chances in future recruitment exercises.

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