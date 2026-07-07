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Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:54 - 07 July 2026
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Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles
The Ghana Police Service has warned motorists against the unauthorised use of sirens, strobe lights and emergency warning devices on vehicles, saying offenders will face arrest as nationwide enforcement continues.
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The Ghana Police Service has warned motorists against the unauthorised use of sirens, horns, strobe lights and other emergency warning devices on vehicles.

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According to the Police, the use of such devices without approval is prohibited under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The Service said the misuse of these devices creates unnecessary panic among road users and contributes to indiscipline on the roads, posing a risk to public safety.

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In a statement issued on July 7, 2026, the Police urged individuals who have installed sirens, strobe lights or similar warning devices on their vehicles without lawful authorisation under Regulation 74 of L.I. 2180 to remove them immediately.

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The Police added that ongoing nationwide enforcement operations have already led to the arrest of several offenders.

The Ghana Police Service said it will continue to intensify the exercise to ensure compliance with road regulations and promote safety, order and discipline on Ghana’s roads.

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Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles
News
07.07.2026
Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles