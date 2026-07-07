Osebo retracts comments on Kristo Asafo leadership succession after admitting he misunderstood will

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has withdrawn his earlier claims about the leadership succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission, admitting that he shared inaccurate information after misunderstanding key details in the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s will.

Osebo the Zaraman has apologised and corrected his earlier claims that Kwadwo Safo Akofena had been named as the successor of the Kristo Asafo Mission, saying he misunderstood the contents of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s will.

He explained that Paragraph 27 of the will changed his understanding of the succession process, indicating that any of Apostle Safo’s three children could become the church’s leader.

Osebo maintained that he is not ashamed to admit his mistake publicly, stressing that his priority is to present the truth and support whoever is legitimately chosen to lead the church.

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Speaking in an interview with 1957 News on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Osebo said he was aware his decision to correct his previous comments could attract criticism, but insisted that setting the record straight was more important.

He said;

I know this second interview I am doing will make Ghanaians insult me, but I am not bothered. The most important thing is the truth I am about to reveal. I was misled

Osebo explained that after his initial interview on the matter, a lawyer advised him to avoid making further comments because there were additional details surrounding the succession issue that had not yet been considered.

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He said his understanding changed after a lawyer representing former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo shared a section of Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s will with him, particularly Paragraph 27, which he said provided more clarity on the leadership arrangement.

He explained;

During the first interview, a lawyer gave a signal that I should not continue speaking. He said there was more to the matter. After the interview, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s lawyer sent me Paragraph 27 of the will, which showed that any of Papa’s three children could become the leader of the church, based on the constitutional amendment that took us to court

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The fashion icon admitted that he was wrong to have publicly stated that Kwadwo Safo Akofena had been chosen as the next leader of the church before fully understanding the contents of the document.

He stated;

I got it wrong, and that is why I said it was Akofena. If I said by mistake that Akofena was chosen as the leader, the lawyer drew my attention to the fact that it was not exactly like that. Unfortunately, the videos had already been uploaded

Osebo said he had no difficulty acknowledging his mistake publicly, adding that admitting errors was part of being truthful.

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He said;

I am not ashamed that I have to correct myself publicly, and I do not care who insults me. Everyone makes mistakes in life, and my mistake was giving wrong information to the public because I was misled

He further explained that his initial support for Akofena was based on his understanding at the time, adding that his position had always been to support whoever was legitimately chosen to lead the church.

He added;

Initially, I said whoever was chosen as the leader in the will, we would all support that person. I followed that and gave my full support to him until my attention was drawn to Paragraph 27. I realised that he was not the leader. I have accepted my mistake and I just want Ghanaians to know the truth

Osebo’s latest comments come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.