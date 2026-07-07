Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail

Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail

NSS personnel at DVLA allegedly steals over GH¢300,000 to pay rent, buy new car, 50-inch TV and other items

A National Service Personnel at the DVLA has been granted bail after allegedly stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transfers from a supervisor's MTN merchant account.

A National Service Personnel working at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transfers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused, Ebenezer Ghartey, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing.

According to the prosecution, Ghartey allegedly transferred the money from the MTN merchant account of a DVLA Administrative Officer, who was also his supervisor, into his own Mobile Money account.

The court granted him bail of GH¢100,000 with three sureties who must live within the court's jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the sureties must own landed property worth at least GH¢100,000, while another must be a public servant earning at least GH¢5,000 per month.

The court also ordered Ghartey to report to the investigator every Monday and Friday until the case is concluded. The case has been adjourned to August 4, 2026.

The prosecution said the complainant, a DVLA Administrative Officer whose name has been withheld, noticed an unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢3,000 from her MTN merchant account on May 22, 2026.

After requesting transaction records from MTN, she allegedly discovered that the money had been transferred to Ghartey's Mobile Money account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by CitiNews, police investigations later examined transactions made between March 31 and May 20, 2026, and allegedly found that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant's account to the accused.

The matter was then reported to the Cantonments Police, who arrested Ghartey.

According to the prosecution, Ghartey told investigators that he was not receiving a salary and he used the money to pay his rent.

Police said he also bought a Hyundai Elantra, a 50-inch Samsung television, furniture, an air conditioner, a washing machine, a dining table and chairs, a carpet, and a TV rack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecution further told the court that he used part of the money to pay his sibling's school fees.