Ansaah Realty launches 'Zero to Home' campaign to make homeownership more accessible during the World Cup season

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As football fans across Ghana and around the world gear up for the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Ansaah Realty is introducing a campaign that seeks to channel that excitement into something even more meaningful: homeownership. The real estate firm has officially launched the Zero to Home Campaign, a World Cup-themed initiative designed to help aspiring homeowners and property investors access exclusive property ownership opportunities, including selected developments offering 0% down payment, flexible payment plans, fully furnished apartments, and other buyer incentives.

Making Homeownership More Accessible

For many aspiring homeowners, the dream of owning property is often delayed by one major challenge: the initial deposit required to secure a home. While many individuals may be capable of making periodic payments towards a property, raising a substantial upfront amount remains a significant barrier. The Zero to Home Campaign was created to address this challenge by connecting prospective buyers with carefully selected property opportunities that offer more accessible pathways to ownership. According to Ansaah Realty, the campaign is about more than just selling properties. It is about helping people move from aspiration to action. "Many people believe they are years away from owning a home because they assume it is the reserve of the wealthy. Through Zero to Home, we want to show people that there are innovative ownership structures and opportunities available today that can bring them closer to their homeownership goals," Team Lead, Beatrice Nortey explains.

Why the Campaign is Timely

The launch of the campaign comes at a time when interest in real estate ownership is growing among young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and Ghanaians in the diaspora. With rising rental costs and increasing awareness of real estate as a long-term wealth-building tool, more people are actively exploring opportunities to own property. At the same time, the World Cup provides a unique platform to engage large audiences in an environment that brings together people from diverse backgrounds.By combining football, entertainment, and homeownership education, the campaign aims to meet people where they are and introduce them to opportunities they may not have previously considered. The World Cup is more than just a sporting event. It is a cultural moment that captures attention, sparks conversations, and brings communities together. Ansaah Realty believes it presents the perfect opportunity to start meaningful conversations about financial growth, property ownership, and long-term investment. As part of the campaign, Ansaah Realty will partner with selected Honeysuckle locations and other premium viewing centres to create engaging fan experiences during key World Cup matches. The activities are designed to be informative, engaging, and accessible, creating an environment where people can learn about property ownership in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

About Ansaah Realty

Ansaah Realty is a full-service real estate company committed to delivering white glove property solutions. The company provides a range of services including buyer representation, exclusive property listing, business development consultancy, Investment and acquisition advisory. Known for its personalized and concierge-style approach, Ansaah Realty works closely with clients to help them make informed property decisions while providing access to carefully vetted opportunities across the real estate market. Through initiatives such as Zero to Home, the company continues to explore innovative ways to connect people with opportunities that support wealth creation, homeownership, and long-term financial security.

No Down Payment, No Wahala! Ansaah Realty says Starts from Zero, End with A Home

At its core, the Zero to Home Campaign is built on a simple but powerful idea: homeownership should feel achievable. For Further Enquiries, Contact the Team on: +233 53 109 9935 or Email info@ansaahrealty.com