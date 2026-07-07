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Stonebwoy urges Ghanaians to support Black Stars after World Cup exit

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:00 - 07 July 2026
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Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has called on Ghanaians to continue backing the Black Stars following the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging supporters to show empathy rather than subject the players to relentless criticism.
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  • Stonebwoy has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars after their World Cup exit, arguing that players need support rather than constant criticism.

  • The musician said no footballer enters a tournament intending to lose and reminded fans that qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is already a major achievement.

  • Stonebwoy highlighted the unseen challenges faced by players and the technical team, calling for more empathy and constructive support from supporters.

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Speaking during a live session on TikTok, the musician said the backlash directed at the national team after their elimination was disheartening, arguing that fans should recognise the emotional and professional impact defeats have on footballers.

According to Stonebwoy, no player enters a tournament hoping to fail, making it unfair to assume the team lacked commitment.

He said;

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How do you think they feel? Who goes into a competition intending to lose? Yes, we have our problems, and we all know that. But what I'm talking about is our mentality as supporters

The dancehall star also reminded Ghanaians that qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is, in itself, a major achievement, noting that many nations do not even reach the tournament.

He stated;

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The real failure would have been not qualifying for the World Cup at all. Even among the teams that qualify, many don't make it beyond the group stage. Let's be honest
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Stonebwoy questioned why many supporters quickly turn against the Black Stars after defeats, despite the fact that only one country can eventually lift the World Cup trophy.

He further suggested that the public is often unaware of the internal challenges faced by players and the technical team before and during major competitions.

He explained;

Many times, we don't tell the public about the problems we're dealing with behind the scenes
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The musician also pointed out that although supporters celebrate the team's victories, the players ultimately bear the greatest responsibility because football is their profession and source of livelihood.

He added;

When a player performs well, supporters celebrate, but at the end of the day, it's the player whose career benefits. Likewise, when things don't go well, the players are the ones most affected

Stonebwoy concluded by encouraging Ghanaians to adopt a more positive attitude towards the national team, insisting that constructive support and encouragement would do far more to inspire the Black Stars than persistent criticism.

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