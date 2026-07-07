Oliver Barker-Vormawor distances himself from Abu Trica's TV interview amid extradition case

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has cautioned against discussing active court cases in the media after his client, Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica, granted a televised interview while fighting extradition to the United States.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor said no responsible lawyer would advise a client to discuss an ongoing court case on television, following Abu Trica's recent interview on Onua TV.

During the interview, Abu Trica denied claims that his case involved $8 million, insisting investigators linked only $13,000 directly to him.

Barker-Vormawor's comments sparked widespread debate online, with many Ghanaians questioning whether Abu Trica's media appearance could affect his ongoing extradition case.

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Speaking to journalists after court proceedings, Barker-Vormawor said legal practitioners would generally discourage clients from making public comments about cases that are still before the courts, stressing that such interviews do little to influence judicial decisions.

He stated;

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No responsible lawyer would advise a client to grant a television interview and publicly discuss a case that is still before the courts

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🇬🇭 “There is no such thing as an $8 million claim in the case against me. They themselves admitted they gave me $13,000.”



— Abu Trica says, breaking his silence on the circumstances surrounding his arrest. He further stated that while he was in custody, two foreigners attempted… pic.twitter.com/GRkYp0PKdF — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) June 3, 2026

He explained that judges determine cases based solely on the evidence and legal arguments presented in court, rather than statements made in television or radio interviews.

His remarks followed Abu Trica's appearance on Onua TV on 3 June 2026, where he was interviewed by broadcaster Captain Smart.

During the interview, Abu Trica dismissed reports that the case against him involved an alleged $8 million fraud, insisting that investigators had indicated the amount linked directly to him was $13,000.

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He said;

There is no such thing as an $8 million claim in the case against me. They themselves admitted they gave me $13,000

The businessman further claimed that the widely reported $8 million figure only surfaced during questioning after his arrest. According to him, he was taken from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) holding cells late at night to a conference room, where he was interrogated by five individuals.

Barker-Vormawor's comments quickly generated debate on social media, with many users questioning whether Abu Trica's decision to grant the interview could affect his legal battle.

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Reacting to the lawyer's remarks,@TheLoudIntrovet, commented, "Hmm, the lawyer is protecting his reputation. Abu Trica is also protecting his brand. The court is protecting the law. One of them will lose. It won't be the lawyer."

@mensaxbarca added, "Your own lawyer tells you not to discuss a pending case on TV and you still went ahead? That's how you lose."

Meanwhile, @KSnetne observed, "A very fair point from Barker-Vormawor. In high-stakes legal matters like extradition, public statements can inadvertently complicate a defence. It is always best to let the legal arguments speak for themselves in court."

The latest development comes as Abu Trica continues to challenge efforts by Ghanaian authorities to extradite him to the United States, where he faces allegations linked to an alleged romance fraud and money laundering scheme.