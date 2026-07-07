Ghana rejects South African President Ramaphosa's visit over anti-immigration attacks – Report

The Government of Ghana has reportedly declined a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing ongoing anti-immigration attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

Ghana has reportedly declined a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over ongoing anti-immigration attacks targeting Ghanaians in South Africa.

This comes after about 900 Ghanaians have been repatriated, with about 900 more registered to return home amid growing security concerns.

The reported decision comes after Ghana condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and called for stronger protection of its citizens.

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According to a report by the Daily Graphic, diplomatic sources in both Accra and Pretoria said the decision follows a recent wave of violence against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa that has affected hundreds of Ghanaians.

The development comes after the government of Ghana repatriated about 900 citizens from South Africa, while about 900 others have registered to return home amid growing security concerns.

Also Read: South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals

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Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A diplomatic source in South Africa told the Daily Graphic that the Ghanaian government remained "deeply concerned about the safety and dignity of its citizens in South Africa" and, under the current circumstances, could not proceed with a high-level state visit.

Another Ghanaian source, also quoted by the report, said the government's position on protecting its citizens abroad was "non-negotiable."

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and President John Mahama (right)

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The source further indicated that concerns extended beyond the welfare of Ghanaians in South Africa to the security of President Ramaphosa himself, amid fears that the prevailing tensions could generate an unfavourable public reaction during any official visit.

According to the report, Ghana has communicated its position to the South African authorities and urged them to take concrete steps to curb the attacks and guarantee the safety of Ghanaian nationals before any state visit could be reconsidered.

The decision comes days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana strongly condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and demanded a full, transparent and expedited investigation.

The Ministry also reiterated its call on South African authorities to enhance protection for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living in affected communities.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,