Ghana rejects South African President Ramaphosa's visit over anti-immigration attacks – Report
Ghana has reportedly declined a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over ongoing anti-immigration attacks targeting Ghanaians in South Africa.
This comes after about 900 Ghanaians have been repatriated, with about 900 more registered to return home amid growing security concerns.
The reported decision comes after Ghana condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and called for stronger protection of its citizens.
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According to a report by the Daily Graphic, diplomatic sources in both Accra and Pretoria said the decision follows a recent wave of violence against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa that has affected hundreds of Ghanaians.
The development comes after the government of Ghana repatriated about 900 citizens from South Africa, while about 900 others have registered to return home amid growing security concerns.
A diplomatic source in South Africa told the Daily Graphic that the Ghanaian government remained "deeply concerned about the safety and dignity of its citizens in South Africa" and, under the current circumstances, could not proceed with a high-level state visit.
Another Ghanaian source, also quoted by the report, said the government's position on protecting its citizens abroad was "non-negotiable."
The source further indicated that concerns extended beyond the welfare of Ghanaians in South Africa to the security of President Ramaphosa himself, amid fears that the prevailing tensions could generate an unfavourable public reaction during any official visit.
According to the report, Ghana has communicated its position to the South African authorities and urged them to take concrete steps to curb the attacks and guarantee the safety of Ghanaian nationals before any state visit could be reconsidered.
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The decision comes days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana strongly condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and demanded a full, transparent and expedited investigation.
The Ministry also reiterated its call on South African authorities to enhance protection for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living in affected communities.
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Ghana has already lodged a formal protest with South African authorities through its High Commission in Pretoria and submitted a petition to the African Union over the xenophobic attacks.
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