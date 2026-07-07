Binance Charity to donate $35,000 to help users in the flood-impacted region of Ghana

Binance Charity to donate $35,000 to help users in the flood-impacted region of Ghana

Binance Charity to donate $35,000 to help users in the flood-impacted region of Ghana

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In response to the devastation caused by the recent floods in Ghana, Binance Charity , a global initiative, will donate a total of $35,000 in 15 USDT token vouchers to Binance users identified as living in the area affected by the tragedy.

For token vouchers, identification of users will be based on Proof of Address (POA) and KYC completed before July 6, 2026, in the most affected areas: Greater Accra Region (N1 Highway, Kasoa, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Alajo, Tse Addo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Tesano, Mallam, Weija, Achimota, Madina, Spintex and Darkuman). Users who have completed POA before this date in the affected areas will each receive 15 USDT in token vouchers in their Rewards Hub.

New users who created a Binance account after July 6, 2026, are not eligible for the program.

We recognise that many users in the affected region may not have yet completed POA or KYC. Therefore, for existing users who complete POA or KYC on or after July 6, 2026, and on or before July 20, 2026 (23:59 UTC+0), we will issue 15 USDT to their accounts up to the limit of the total donation allocation. Please note that any POA submission after July 20, 2026 (23:59 UTC+0) will not be eligible.

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Users will receive the funds in a maximum of 30 days from the day of their POA completion.

In these difficult times, Binance stands by our users, and we will continue to work on additional ways to help our community in Ghana. In the past, Binance Charity has also provided support to users in countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Ukraine, Turkey, Libya, Uganda, DRC, Morocco, Taiwan, and Italy.

For more information, please visit our FAQ page .