Top 10 countries with the most submarines in 2026

Submarines remain one of the most closely watched indicators of naval power in 2026, and the latest global rankings reveal a fascinating mix of superpower rivalry, regional deterrence, and rapid modernisation. From nuclear-armed giants patrolling the world's oceans to smaller nations building coastal defence fleets, the numbers tell a story about who controls the seas beneath the surface.

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Russia and the US are tied for first with 66 submarines each, followed by China in third with 61 — the three superpowers dominate the top of the rankings.

Iran and North Korea rank 4th and 5th (25 and 24 subs) with fleets built around smaller, asymmetric-warfare vessels rather than nuclear power.

Japan, South Korea, India, Türkiye, and the UK round out the top 10, with the UK's fleet of 10 being the smallest in number but entirely nuclear-powered.

Here's a full breakdown of the ten countries with the largest submarine fleets, based on the latest Global Firepower 2026 data, and what it means for global naval strategy.

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Russia and the United States Are Tied at the Top

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United States Navy Credit: USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Copyright: Public Domai

For the first time in years, Russia and the United States sit level at the summit of the global submarine rankings, each fielding 66 submarines. This tie underscores just how central undersea warfare remains to both nations' military doctrines.

The US fleet is entirely nuclear-powered, giving Washington a genuinely global reach. Its mix of attack submarines, guided-missile submarines, and ballistic-missile submarines allows it to run covert surveillance missions, hunt enemy vessels, and maintain a credible nuclear second-strike capability from almost anywhere in the world's oceans.

Russia's fleet, meanwhile, is a legacy of Soviet-era investment that Moscow has worked hard to modernise. It includes powerful Borei-class ballistic-missile submarines and a range of nuclear and diesel-electric attack submarines, all central to Russia's nuclear deterrent and its ability to project power in the Arctic, the Baltic, and beyond.

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China Rounds Out the Top Three

Chinese China navy submarine

China comes in third with 61 submarines, and its trajectory is arguably the most significant development in the sector over the past five years. The People's Liberation Army Navy has aggressively expanded its fleet, blending nuclear-powered attack and ballistic-missile submarines with a large number of advanced diesel-electric boats.

China has reportedly overtaken Russia as the world's second-largest operator of nuclear-powered submarines, continuing to build out its Type 094 fleet while developing next-generation Type 095 and Type 096 vessels. This expansion is closely tied to Beijing's ambitions to dominate the South China Sea and extend its reach into the broader Indo-Pacific.

Iran and North Korea Lean on Numbers, Not Nuclear Power

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Iran Navy

In fourth and fifth place are Iran (25 submarines) and North Korea (24 submarines) — two nations whose fleets are built for asymmetric warfare rather than blue-water dominance.

Iran's submarines are largely diesel-electric and midget vessels, anchored by Kilo-class boats known locally as the 'Tareq-class'. These are designed for coastal operations and unconventional tactics in the tightly contested waters of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

North Korea's fleet, though large in number, consists mainly of older and smaller submarines. Pyongyang's strategy relies on stealth and unpredictability rather than sophistication, using its submarine force to challenge US and South Korean naval assets in Northeast Asia.

Japan and South Korea Focus on Regional Deterrence

Japan Navy

Japan (23 submarines) and South Korea (22 submarines) round out the middle of the pack, and both operate some of the most technologically advanced diesel-electric fleets in the world.

Japan's Soryu and newer Taigei-class submarines are prized for their exceptional quietness, making them formidable tools for surveillance and regional security. South Korea's fleet serves a similar purpose, built specifically to counter the North Korean submarine and missile threat while reinforcing stability in one of the world's most militarised regions.

India Continues Its Steady Rise

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India Navy

India holds the eighth spot with 18 submarines, combining conventional diesel-electric attack boats with nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines. New Delhi has been investing heavily in indigenous submarine production, a strategy aimed at securing the Indian Ocean and countering growing Chinese naval activity in the region. India's submarine programme is widely seen as one of the fastest-growing in Asia, reflecting its broader ambitions as a major Indo-Pacific power.

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Türkiye and the United Kingdom Close Out the Top 10

Turkish Navy vessels at the NATO's largest annual maritime drill, Exercise Dynamic Mariner / Flotex 25, continues in the Gulf of Cadiz off southern Spain on March 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

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Türkiye ranks ninth with 14 submarines, primarily diesel-electric models, and is in the process of modernising its fleet, with new Reis-class vessels expected to replace ageing boats through 2028. As a NATO member with growing regional ambitions, Türkiye's submarine force plays a key role in securing the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea.

The United Kingdom completes the list with 10 submarines. Though smaller in number than most on this list, the UK fleet is entirely nuclear-powered and forms the backbone of Britain's continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrent, a capability the country has maintained without interruption for decades.