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7 things to do when your area has a power outage in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:13 - 29 July 2026
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power outage
When the lights go out, preparation matters more than panic. Here is how to stay safe, protect your home, and make the most of every outage.
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  • Unplug sensitive appliances, keep your fridge closed and use rechargeable lamps or torches to stay safe and protect your belongings during a power outage.

  • Check whether the outage is planned by following official updates from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) or the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), and report prolonged outages if necessary.

  • Stay prepared by keeping your phone charged, having a power bank ready and ensuring those who rely on electricity for medical equipment have a backup plan.

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The moment electricity cuts out is unmistakable: the lights vanish, the fan slows, and the quiet that follows feels abrupt. For many households across Ghana, this is not an unusual disruption but a familiar occurrence.

Known locally as dumsor, an Akan expression meaning “off and on” power outages remain part of everyday life, whether caused by storms, technical faults, or broader supply challenges.

What truly makes a difference is not chance, but preparation and knowing how to respond quickly and sensibly.

Here is a refreshed and practical guide to navigating those moments effectively.

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1. Stay Composed and Identify the Source

When the power goes off, avoid rushing into conclusions. Take a moment to assess the situation.

Step outside briefly or observe nearby houses. If the entire area is without power, the issue is likely external. However, if your home alone is affected, the problem may lie within, perhaps a tripped breaker, a blown fuse, or depleted prepaid credit.

Check your distribution board and meter before assuming a wider outage. Once you confirm it is not just your household, shift your focus to managing the situation rather than fixing it.

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2. Report the Fault Promptly

Many people assume the electricity provider is already aware of the outage. This is not always the case, especially with localised faults.

Contact the relevant electricity provider and give clear details: your location, nearby landmarks, and what exactly you observed. Accurate information helps technicians respond more efficiently.

Also, stay informed through radio, social media, or neighbourhood messaging groups. These channels often provide the quickest updates.

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3. Turn Off and Disconnect Appliances

One of the most important precautions is to switch off and unplug your electrical devices immediately.

When power returns, it often does so with voltage fluctuations that can damage appliances. Disconnect televisions, fridges, computers, and other sensitive equipment. Leave just one light switched on to indicate when electricity is restored.

Once power returns, wait a few minutes before reconnecting devices gradually.

4. Preserve Your Food

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In a warm climate, food can spoil quickly during an outage.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A fridge can maintain safe temperatures for around four hours, while a freezer can last up to 48 hours if full.

If the outage continues, consider transferring perishable items into a cooler with ice. When in doubt, discard questionable food, health risks are far more costly than replacement.

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5. Use Light and Generators Safely

Alternative lighting and power sources must be used with caution.

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Candles, while common, pose fire risks. Always place them on stable surfaces and never leave them unattended. Battery-powered lamps or torches are much safer.

Generators require even greater care. Always operate them outdoors and far from windows or doors. Carbon monoxide is invisible and deadly, and improper use of generators has led to tragic incidents.

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6. Conserve Battery and Stay Connected

Your phone becomes essential during an outage. Use it wisely.

Ensure devices are charged whenever possible, and keep a power bank ready. A battery-powered radio is also useful for receiving updates when internet access is limited.

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Neighbourhood communication groups can provide real-time information and help you stay informed about restoration efforts.

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7. Make the Most of the Situation

While inconvenient, outages can offer an opportunity to slow down.

Many people use this time to connect with family, play games, read, or simply relax outdoors. It can also be a chance to complete tasks that do not require electricity.

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As noted by authorities, “The Commission is seriously concerned about the frequent power outages being experienced in some regions.” While improvements are ongoing, adapting positively to the situation can make a meaningful difference.

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Power interruptions remain a reality in Ghana, but your response can greatly influence how manageable they feel. By preparing ahead, acting quickly, and staying informed, you can reduce risks and discomfort.

Switch off appliances, safeguard your food, report issues, and prioritise safety at all times. And when the outage lingers, remember, it is temporary. How you handle the time in between is what truly matters.

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