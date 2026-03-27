Top 10 richest people in Ghana in 2026 and how they made their money

They didn't inherit wealth — they built it. From village markets to private jets, boardrooms to billion-dollar real estate empires, Ghana's most popular rich figures share one thing in common: they started with almost nothing. Here is the full, verified story of the 10 most popular wealthy Ghanaians, the industries they dominate, and the extraordinary journeys that got them there.

Ghana is a country of extraordinary entrepreneurial fire. From a young man selling cassettes on the streets of Dunkwa-Offinso to a boy who bought two hens instead of bread and eggs, the stories behind Ghana's wealthiest and most popular figures are filled with grit, vision, and sometimes miraculous turnarounds.

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These are not just business profiles , they are epic stories of human ambition playing out on one of the world's most exciting economic stages.

Here is the full, detailed story of the 10 most popular rich Ghanaians, who they are, how they built their empires, what they own, and why the country knows their names.

1. Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam

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Businessman & Philanthropist — Nick Group of Companies

Few stories in Ghanaian business history are as improbable and inspiring as that of Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam. Born in the village of Bredi, Nkoranza South District, Bono East Region, Dr. Adjei's foundational years were deeply influenced by his father, Nana Kwadwo Adjei, the respected chief of the village. His family background was anything but ordinary.

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam, acclaimed as Ghana's wealthiest individual, has unveiled the extraordinary tale of his upbringing, revealing a family dynamic unlike any other. In a 2023 interview with Kofi TV, the business mogul revealed that his father had 14 wives and a staggering total of 100 children. He mentioned that he was the third child of his late mother, Abena Achiaa, who was his father's last wife.

Early on, Dr. Adjei exhibited a strong entrepreneurial spirit, engaging in petty trading and becoming a well-known figure in his hometown by the age of 11. His post-basic education journey led him to Tema, where he partnered with his maternal aunt in an ice cream venture, showcasing his nascent business acumen.

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At the age of seventeen, he embarked on a transformative chapter of his life, moving to Spain with his uncle. This pivotal experience broadened his horizons and instilled in him a newfound entrepreneurial spirit. Among his earliest ventures was Nick and Slogan, a pioneering enterprise that imported Ford tires, kitchen cabinets, and other essential commodities to Ghana.

Dr. Adjei returned to Ghana in 1992, driven by a desire to contribute to national development. He ventured into the hospitality industry, establishing the Royal Nick Hotel, which stands as a testament to luxury and excellence in Tema. He further expanded his entrepreneurial footprint by founding Nick & Cilogar Limited, which was later rebranded as Royal Lighting Limited. His flair for business creation got him to introduce innovative business models in the trade facilitation and inspection sectors through Ghana Link Network Services Ltd and Nick TC-Scan Limited. His ventures extended beyond Ghana, establishing companies in Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Gambia, and diversifying into the oil and gas sector with Misyl Energy and Nick Petroleum Company Limited. The new addition to his group of companies is Golden Cement Ghana Limited.

Today, Nick Abbeam is the CEO of the Nick Group of Companies, which encompasses Ghana Link, the Royal Nick Hotels chain, the Royal Light chain, Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Sierra Leone), Alic Inspection Company, Export Gold Ethanol Inspection Company, Global Export Company of Guinea Bissau, Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum, and several other businesses.

Dr. Nick Danso Adjei has received numerous awards including CEO of the Year (Trade Facilitation category), Entrepreneur of the Year multiple times, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Porto Business School / University of Porto, and the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at the Millennium Excellence Awards. He remains one of Ghana's most decorated business figures despite choosing to maintain a relatively low public profile compared to his peers.

READ MORE: Top 7 side hustles in Ghana that can make you money in 2026

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Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam, acclaimed as a one of the richest man in Ghana

2. Dr. Sam E. Jonah

Business Magnate, Mining Legend — Jonah Capital

Dr. Sam E. Jonah, one of Ghana's most successful businessmen, often keeps a low profile but has demonstrated his wealth through his vast international business dealings. His private mansion in the upscale neighbourhood of East Legon and his involvement in high-level mining deals have showcased his financial power.

The 74-year-old millionaire is the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A Fante Royal by heritage, Jonah was born in Obuasi and attended Adisadel College for his secondary education. He earned an Associateship in Mining Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines and later completed an MSc in Mine Management at Imperial College of Science and Technology. Jonah joined Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in 1979, working in various roles, including underground operations.

The trajectory from underground miner to global CEO is a remarkable one. At 36, he became the Chief Executive Officer, leading the transformation of Ashanti Goldfields into a multinational mining company. Under his leadership, gold production grew from 240,000 ounces per year to over 1.6 million ounces within a decade, and he also oversaw the company's listing as the first African operating company on the New York Stock Exchange.

That achievement alone wrote his name into the history books of African business. After leaving Ashanti Goldfields, which eventually merged with AngloGold to become AngloGold Ashanti, Sir Sam channelled his experience and reputation into Jonah Capital, a private equity firm investing across mining, real estate, agriculture, construction, financial services, and oil and gas. His story remains a benchmark of what strategic leadership in the extractive industries can produce.

Sam-Jonah

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3. Ibrahim Mahama

Businessman & Industrialist — Engineers & Planners

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners, has been very open about his wealth. He frequently displays his luxury lifestyle by driving expensive cars, including a private jet.

READ MORE: Top 7 side hustles in Ghana that can make you money in 2026

Mahama's sprawling mansion in Accra, luxury cars, and motorbikes exemplify his immense wealth. He also gained attention when he purchased a Seabreacher, a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft "submarine" with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin's movement. The Ghanaian millionaire was captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

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Younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim built his business empire largely on his own terms through Engineers & Planners, one of West Africa's most formidable construction and mining companies. The firm handles large-scale civil engineering works, mining operations across the sub-region, and consultancy services. His philanthropic footprints are also wide: he donated 20 police cars and 3 generators to the Liberia Airport Authority, a gesture that underlines both his reach and his desire to contribute regionally. He owns a world-famous art collection, reportedly among the most significant privately held collections in West Africa, which has been displayed internationally.

Ibrahim Mahama

4. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Business Mogul — Despite Group of Companies

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies, is renowned for his luxurious lifestyle. He has often flaunted his wealth by showcasing his impressive fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, and Bentleys. His birthday celebrations frequently feature convoys of high-end vehicles, and he owns several mansions, including one of the most expensive houses in Accra's East Legon. His stake in media (UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM, among others), banking, and manufacturing further highlights his financial success.

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READ MORE: 7 everyday things in Ghana that are now more expensive in 2026

But behind the glitter is one of Ghana's most extraordinary origin stories. Born on February 2, 1962, he once sold music cassettes and padlocks at Dunkwa-Offinso market. When Ghana's citizens were expelled from Nigeria in 1983, he returned home with nothing but a chain-saw machine and a cassette player. The chain-saw was later destroyed in an accident. What remained , that cassette player, became the improbable seed of a media empire.

By 1999, he had launched Peace FM, broadcasting primarily in Akan, a novelty that resonated deeply with millions of Ghanaians who had never heard their language on radio. The station became a cultural phenomenon, and Despite rapidly expanded to include Okay FM, Neat FM, Hello FM, and UTV. He also diversified aggressively into food manufacturing under Neat Foods Company Limited, producing staples such as Neat Fufu, Neat Banku, Neat Abenkwan, and Neat Dairy Products. In 2025, he opened the Despite Automobile Museum in East Legon , commissioned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II , a world-class facility housing more than 60 classic and luxury vehicles, described as Ghana's first of its kind.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite

5. Dr. Ofori Sarpong

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Businessman — Gold & Diamond Mining

Dr. Ofori Sarpong, a close business partner of Osei Kwame Despite, is no stranger to displaying his wealth. He co-hosted his daughter's lavish wedding with Despite, which made headlines for its opulence. His fleet of luxury cars, including a Bentley and a Range Rover, was on display at the wedding. Dr. Sarpong also owns a series of estates and mansions across the country, demonstrating his immense wealth.

READ MORE: Top 5 jobs in Ghana that pay well without a university degree

Dr. Ofori Sarpong built his fortune primarily through gold and diamond mining operations in Ghana, a sector that has created enormous wealth for those who navigate it successfully. Beyond natural resources, he has diversified into real estate and other commercial ventures. His friendship and professional alignment with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has meant that both men frequently appear together at major national and business events. He is widely regarded as one of the more discreet members of Ghana's ultra-wealthy class, preferring to let his assets and investments speak for themselves rather than seeking the limelight.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong

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6. Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Politician & Businessman — Real Estate, Media, Transportation

Kennedy Agyapong is perhaps Ghana's most outspoken public figure, a politician whose business empire is as loud as his personality. Kennedy Agyapong is well known for his outspoken nature and extravagant displays of wealth. He has shown off his multiple properties, including his luxurious U.S. mansion and several Ghana estates. His fleet of expensive cars is frequently flaunted on social media. Agyapong's financial prowess was also evident when he revealed the extent of his business empire during an interview, showcasing multiple contracts and deals in real estate, media, and transportation.

Agyapong, a long-serving Member of Parliament who has represented Assin Central constituency for many years, made his name in business before politics, and continued expanding his empire throughout his political career. He owns Net 2 TV (a Ghanaian media station), a large chain of businesses in the US, and extensive real estate portfolios on both sides of the Atlantic. His willingness to speak openly about his wealth sometimes provocatively, has made him a divisive but magnetic public figure. Supporters admire his candour; critics question the sources of rapid wealth accumulation alongside political office. What is not in dispute is that his name is among the most recognisable in the country.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

7. Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Real Estate Developer & Philanthropist — Kwarleyz Group

Nana Kwame Bediako (born February 13, 1980), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and real estate developer. He is the founder and chairman of the Kwarleyz Group, a real estate company.

His journey to wealth began not in boardrooms but in schoolyards. While at the university, Bediako started selling clothes to make money. He was selling designer jeans and shirts, buying them from a supplier who brought them from China. The whole school was buying from him, and that's where he started making his ends meet and bought his first car at the age of 16.

His unquenchable appetite for success led him into the scrap metal business that made him his first £1 million. He then went into the telecommunications industry in 1999, founding Global Telecommunications and Utilities (GTU), a company that billed customers for their internet usage. He later sold GTU for £410,000 and used the proceeds to return to Ghana.

With the proceeds from the nightclub sale of US$150,000, he went into real estate, renting the next building, running another club, and making profit before finally entering property development.

One of Nana Kwame Bediako's most significant projects is Petronia City, located in the Western Region of Ghana. In 2015, he launched this $4 billion project — a 2,000-acre city development designed to be the first fully integrated business hub for West Africa's oil, gas, mining, renewable energy, financial, manufacturing, digital, technological, agricultural and educational demands.

His iconic Number 1 hotel and Kwarleyz, located in prime areas of Accra's Osu Oxford Street and Cantonments, are often featured in social media posts. The business mogul allegedly has a net worth of between $800 million and $900 million. He owns various residences in Ghana and the US, and is the proud owner of a collection of supercars with an estimated value of around $3 million total, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, two Mercedes Maybachs with personalised plates, a Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, and a Rezvani Tank.

He also attempted to enter politics, running as an independent presidential candidate under the New Force movement in 2024. In 2022, he attracted attention for temporarily housing two tigers named Kunta and Kinte at a residential property, before relocating them to a dedicated wildlife enclosure he described as a big cat wildlife centre.

8. Ernest Bediako Sampong

Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur — Ernest Chemist Limited

Ernest Bediako Sampong, the CEO of Ernest Chemist Limited, is a more reserved figure but has displayed his success through his extensive real estate holdings and investments in the pharmaceutical sector. His grand Kwahu mansion and business expansions into multiple countries showcase his financial success.

Ernest Chemist is one of Ghana's most recognisable pharmacy chains, with branches spread across the country offering pharmaceutical and general health retail services. Sampong built the chain from relatively modest beginnings into a national institution of healthcare commerce. His investments in real estate are substantial — his famous Kwahu estate is regularly referenced as one of the most impressive private residences in the Eastern Region. He is known to be a reserved, private individual who allows his business results, rather than social media posts, to communicate his success.

9. Rev. Dr. Gifty Lamptey

CEO — Sidalco Group of Companies

Rev. Dr. Gifty Lamptey, one of Ghana's wealthiest women, is known for her philanthropic efforts and luxurious lifestyle. She owns high-end properties in Accra, including mansions and business complexes. Her charitable endeavours, often involving large donations and sponsorships, further highlight her financial power. She has also been seen in high-end designer outfits and luxury vehicles during public events.

Rev. Dr. Gifty Lamptey heads the Sidalco Group of Companies, a conglomerate with significant interests across multiple sectors of Ghana's economy. What makes her story particularly striking is the intersection of deep Christian faith and formidable business success — she is both a reverend minister and a multi-millionaire entrepreneur. Her company has invested in construction, real estate, and trading. She is known as a generous philanthropist, regularly donating to churches, schools, and welfare causes across Ghana. She represents an important archetype in Ghanaian society: the God-fearing, entrepreneurial woman who has built wealth on her own terms and gives back generously from it.

Rev Gifty Lamptey at her son’s wedding

10. Daniel McKorley (McDan)

Entrepreneur & CEO — McDan Group of Companies

The final entry on this list may well be the most dramatic redemption story among them all. Daniel McKorley never fails to mention that his life's journey was not an easy one. He rose through the ranks from selling kerosene, doughnuts, being a bookkeeper at a construction site, to being a driver's mate and a pupil-teacher.

Daniel attended the University of Ghana after finishing high school but withdrew due to financial difficulties. He could not afford his tuition. Rather than surrender, he worked multiple jobs and later enrolled at GIMPA, earning an Executive Masters in Business Administration.

The pivot that changed everything came in November 1999. The McDan Group of Companies was founded by Ghanaian business magnate Daniel McKorley in 1999. It has three divisions: McDan Shipping Company, McDan Aviation, and McDan Logistics. The company specialises in domestic maritime services, warehousing, diplomatic movements, removal services, courier services, hauling, project cargo movement, ground handling, heavy duty movement, cross-border transportation, aviation cargo, and chartered flights.

Speaking at a startup summit, the entrepreneur recounted how he made his first $1 million at the age of 28, and lost it all four years later. He blamed his losses on a lack of proper business principles and understanding at the time. Rather than collapse, he rebuilt with greater discipline.

The group operates across logistics, shipping, aviation, construction, agro-industry, and salt mining, notably through Electrochem Ghana Limited. His biggest investment is in salt mining , the largest in Africa, spanning 41,000 acres, with nearly 10 million metric tons production capacity. The project includes extraction, refining, an industrial park, a port, and a chemical plant.

Over the years, he has received over 52 personal awards and 49 corporate awards, both local and international. He has invested over $4 million in charitable works including constructing new classroom blocks for rural communities, building modern astro turfs to promote sports development for the youth, enrolling thousands of brilliant but needy students in basic and tertiary institutions, and paying medical bills of thousands of needy patients.

The businessman has also expressed interest in purchasing English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, stating that he has been a supporter of the club for a long time. "McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players in the team are from Ghana," he said.

Daniel McKorley, McDan boss

What unites these ten extraordinary Ghanaians is not just wealth, it is origin. Almost every one of them began with very little. A village boy. A dropout. A cassette seller. A kerosene hawker. A teenager selling fake Versace jeans to classmates in a foreign country. Ghana's richest and most popular people didn't inherit comfortable legacies, they created them from scratch, in a country where infrastructure, funding, and systems often work against the entrepreneur.