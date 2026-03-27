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Your weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (23–27 March)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:19 - 27 March 2026
Stonebwoy
From Stonebwoy’s bold claims to court rulings involving Daddy Lumba and Abu Trica, here are the biggest moments that shaped Ghana’s entertainment scene this week.
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It has been another eventful week in Ghana’s entertainment industry, with revelations, controversies and major personal announcements dominating the headlines. From bold claims and legal developments to ongoing rivalries, here are five of the biggest stories that captured attention between 23 and 27 March.

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1. Stonebwoy’s PRO writes to Charterhouse over 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year

The long-standing debate surrounding the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards resurfaced this week after Stonebwoy’s public relations officer formally wrote to Charterhouse. The letter reportedly sought clarity on the Artiste of the Year category, reigniting conversations about one of the most controversial moments in the award scheme’s history.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy's PRO writes to Charterhouse to announce 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner

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2. Stonebwoy links ‘Jejereje’ to NDC’s 2024 election victory

Stonebwoy also made headlines after claiming that his hit song *Jejereje* played a role in the National Democratic Congress’ success in the 2024 general elections. His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans supporting his influence while others questioned the extent of music’s impact on political outcomes.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy claims 'Jejereje' helped the NDC win power in 2024

3. Court halts Daddy Lumba’s ‘Celebration of Life’ event

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In a surprising legal twist, an Accra High Court placed a temporary injunction on a planned ‘Celebration of Life’ event in honour of highlife legend Daddy Lumba. The ruling prevents the event from taking place until April, adding another layer of intrigue to ongoing issues surrounding the veteran musician.

READ MORE: Accra High Court halts Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event until April

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LIVE NOW || Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Maame Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee depart from the Accra High Court as their case has been adjourned to April 23, 2026. All eyes now on the next hearing as the matter unfolds.

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4. Court clears path for Abu Trica’s US extradition

The Gbese High Court ruled in favour of extraditing socialite and businessman Abu Trica to the United States over alleged fraud-related offences. He has, however, been given 15 days to challenge the decision, as legal proceedings surrounding the case continue to unfold.

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READ MORE: Court clears path for Abu Trica's US extradition, gives him 15 days to contest ruling

5. Stonebwoy reacts after hugging Shatta Wale, says rivalry continues

Despite a widely circulated moment showing Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale embracing, Stonebwoy has clarified that their long-running feud is far from over. His comments suggest that while there may be moments of mutual respect, the competitive tension between the two artistes remains intact.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy breaks his silence after hugging Shatta Wale, says beef continues

From industry revelations to deeply personal developments, this week’s entertainment headlines underscore how dynamic Ghana’s showbiz scene continues to be. As conversations around celebrity influence, legal battles and personal rivalries evolve, fans can expect even more drama and unexpected twists in the weeks ahead.

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