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Stonebwoy breaks his silence after hugging Shatta Wale, says beef continues

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:43 - 26 March 2026
Stonebwoy reacts after hugging rival Shatta Wale at a Black Stars fundraiser, stating that the gesture does not resolve past disrespect and personal attacks.
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Award-winning Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, has addressed the widely discussed moment in which he embraced his long-time industry rival, Shatta Wale.

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The incident occurred on Friday, 20 March 2026, during a fundraising event organised in support of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Both dancehall artistes were present at the event when Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, unexpectedly called on them to share a public embrace. Media personality Berla Mundi facilitated the moment on stage.

She announced;

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Mr President has requested that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale hug on stage at this moment. This is a directive from him, so you can look to him, I am not the one making the request
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President Mahama, seated alongside Sports Minister Kofi Adams and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, watched on as the two artistes complied. The pair briefly embraced and exchanged pats on the back, drawing applause from the audience.

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However, speaking in a subsequent interview on Angel FM, Stonebwoy clarified that the gesture should not be interpreted as a reconciliation. He maintained that he remains uncomfortable with what he described as a pattern of disrespect and personal attacks, which he believes cannot be justified as promotional tactics.

He stated;

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Disrespecting and attacking others in the name of marketing is unacceptable. There are many ways to promote oneself without dragging others into it

READ MORE: Stonebwoy claims 'Jejereje' helped the NDC win power in 2024

Stonebwoy further expressed that certain remarks allegedly directed at his family had deepened the rift, insisting that a public display of unity does not resolve underlying issues.

He said;

You cannot insult my wife and my mother and expect that a simple hug will erase everything
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Reflecting on his personal values, the artiste added that overlooking such grievances would go against principles instilled by his late mother.

He remarked;

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If I suddenly begin to act friendly with Shatta Wale, my late mother would be deeply disappointed in me
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Stonebwoy breaks his silence after hugging Shatta Wale, says beef continues
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26.03.2026
Stonebwoy breaks his silence after hugging Shatta Wale, says beef continues