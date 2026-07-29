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How to contact ECG during power outages: Full list of nationwide fault lines, regional and district numbers

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:09 - 29 July 2026
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Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
A major nationwide power outage that affected electricity supply across large parts of Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, has left many customers searching for official Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) contact numbers to report faults and receive updates on power restoration.
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  • Find official ECG contact numbers, regional offices and district fault lines across Ghana.

  • Learn how to report power outages using ECG's phone lines, WhatsApp, email and digital platforms.

  • Access emergency contacts and customer support channels for electricity-related enquiries and fault reporting.

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The blackout, which occurred at about 3:11 a.m., was caused by a major disturbance on the National Interconnected Transmission System, according to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo). In a statement, GRIDCo said the incident resulted in the simultaneous tripping of several generating plants, leading to widespread interruptions in electricity supply.

Also Read: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The company said it had activated its system restoration procedures and that engineers were working with power sector stakeholders to restore supply "within the shortest time possible without compromising safety," while a technical investigation had begun to determine the exact cause of the disruption.

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With many customers still experiencing outages or seeking restoration updates, here is the full list of official ECG contact numbers, regional offices, district fault lines and digital platforms available for reporting power faults and making enquiries across Ghana.

Also Read: Major parts of Accra to be hit by power outages for the next 7 days - See affected areas

NATIONAL ECG CONTACTS (All Regions)

Service

Contact

24-hour ECG Call Centre

0302 611 611 / +233 302 611 611

Head Office

+233 302 676 727 / +233 302 676 747

Illegal Connection Reporting

+233 551 444 011

Staff Conduct Complaints

+233 505 580 121

Customer Support Email

help@ecggh.com

Head Office Email

ecgho@ecggh.com

Public Relations Email

publicrelations@ecggh.com

Social Media

@ECGghOfficial (Facebook, X and Instagram)

WhatsApp Channel

bit.ly/ECGWhatsAppChannel

Online Help Centre

cx.eservicesafrica.com

Mobile App

ECG Power App (Google Play) / powerapp.ecg.com.gh

Head Office Address

Electro-Volta House, Ministries, Accra (Digital Address: GA-145-7445)

Office Hours

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Call Centre and fault lines operate 24 hours)

Also Read: Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

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GREATER ACCRA

ECG
A personnel of ECG at work

Accra West Region

Regional Office:

  • 0302 221 805

  • 0302 230 190 / 193

Ablekuma District Fault Lines:

  • 0205 437 512

  • 0205 437 513

  • 0205 437 514

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Also Read: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent power outages

Coverage: Joma, Agape, Manhean, Afuaman, Peace Village, Obeyeyie, Nsakina, Oduman, Oka, Odumase, Oshuim, Anyaa, Awoshie, Mallam, Gbawe, Sonitra, Ablekuma New Town and surrounding communities.

Achimota District Fault Line:

  • 0205 164 989

Coverage: Dome, Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Asofan, Santa Maria, Lapaz, Kwashieman, Abeka, Chantan, Tabora, Nii Boi Town and surrounding areas.

Also Read: ECG begins nationwide replacement of 1,600 rotten poles in major network upgrade

Amasaman District Fault Lines:

  • 0201 728 099

  • 0539 102 184

Coverage: Amasaman, Medie, Pokuase, Kotoku, Fise, Mayera, Satellite, Sapeiman, Kuntunse, Gbawe and neighbouring communities.

Bortianor District Fault Lines:

  • 0205 437 506

  • 0205 437 507

  • 0205 437 508

  • 0205 437 509

Coverage: Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Tuba, Bortianor, Mallam, Gbawe, West Hills Mall and surrounding communities.

Also Read: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana

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Dansoman District Fault Lines:

  • 0205 164 985

  • 0509 230 294

  • 0509 230 295

  • 0509 230 348

Coverage: Dansoman, Kaneshie, Sakaman, South Odorkor, Laterbiokorshie, Glefe and surrounding communities.

Kaneshie District Fault Lines:

  • 0205 164 199

  • 0205 164 993

Coverage: Adabraka, Kaneshie, Tesano, Ridge, Abeka, Circle, Asylum Down, Bubashie and nearby communities.

Also Read: Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance

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TEMA REGION

Use the national call centre (0302 611 611) or the nearest ECG office.

Districts: Ada, Afienya, Ashaiman, Juapong, Krobo, Nungua, Prampram, Tema North and Tema South.

ASHANTI REGION

A personnel of ECG at work

Ashanti East Region

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Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office.

Districts: Ayigya, Effiduase, Ejisu, Konongo, Kwabre, Mampong Ashanti and Manhyia.

Ashanti South Region

Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office.

Districts: New Edubiase, Asokwa, Bekwai, Dunkwa, Manso Nkwanta and Obuasi.

Also Read: ECG and GRIDCo announce 3 weeks load management due to gas supply challenge

CENTRAL REGION

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Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Regional Contact:

  • 0551 444 011

Ajumako District Fault Line:

  • 0508 477 598

Office Contact

  • 0504 554 240

Also Read: GRIDCo apologises for nationwide blackout, blames it on system disruption

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Important Note

ECG's "Know Your District Fault Lines" initiative currently provides detailed district fault lines mainly for the Accra West Region, with limited contacts for the Central Region. For all other regions where district numbers have not been published, customers should use the 24-hour ECG Call Centre (0302 611 611), visit the nearest ECG office, or contact ECG through its verified digital platforms for assistance.

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