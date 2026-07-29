How to contact ECG during power outages: Full list of nationwide fault lines, regional and district numbers
Find official ECG contact numbers, regional offices and district fault lines across Ghana.
Learn how to report power outages using ECG's phone lines, WhatsApp, email and digital platforms.
Access emergency contacts and customer support channels for electricity-related enquiries and fault reporting.
The blackout, which occurred at about 3:11 a.m., was caused by a major disturbance on the National Interconnected Transmission System, according to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo). In a statement, GRIDCo said the incident resulted in the simultaneous tripping of several generating plants, leading to widespread interruptions in electricity supply.
The company said it had activated its system restoration procedures and that engineers were working with power sector stakeholders to restore supply "within the shortest time possible without compromising safety," while a technical investigation had begun to determine the exact cause of the disruption.
With many customers still experiencing outages or seeking restoration updates, here is the full list of official ECG contact numbers, regional offices, district fault lines and digital platforms available for reporting power faults and making enquiries across Ghana.
NATIONAL ECG CONTACTS (All Regions)
Service
Contact
24-hour ECG Call Centre
0302 611 611 / +233 302 611 611
Head Office
+233 302 676 727 / +233 302 676 747
Illegal Connection Reporting
+233 551 444 011
Staff Conduct Complaints
+233 505 580 121
Customer Support Email
Head Office Email
Public Relations Email
Social Media
@ECGghOfficial (Facebook, X and Instagram)
WhatsApp Channel
bit.ly/ECGWhatsAppChannel
Online Help Centre
cx.eservicesafrica.com
Mobile App
ECG Power App (Google Play) / powerapp.ecg.com.gh
Head Office Address
Electro-Volta House, Ministries, Accra (Digital Address: GA-145-7445)
Office Hours
Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Call Centre and fault lines operate 24 hours)
Also Read: Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29
GREATER ACCRA
Accra West Region
Regional Office:
0302 221 805
0302 230 190 / 193
Ablekuma District Fault Lines:
0205 437 512
0205 437 513
0205 437 514
Coverage: Joma, Agape, Manhean, Afuaman, Peace Village, Obeyeyie, Nsakina, Oduman, Oka, Odumase, Oshuim, Anyaa, Awoshie, Mallam, Gbawe, Sonitra, Ablekuma New Town and surrounding communities.
Achimota District Fault Line:
0205 164 989
Coverage: Dome, Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Asofan, Santa Maria, Lapaz, Kwashieman, Abeka, Chantan, Tabora, Nii Boi Town and surrounding areas.
Amasaman District Fault Lines:
0201 728 099
0539 102 184
Coverage: Amasaman, Medie, Pokuase, Kotoku, Fise, Mayera, Satellite, Sapeiman, Kuntunse, Gbawe and neighbouring communities.
Bortianor District Fault Lines:
0205 437 506
0205 437 507
0205 437 508
0205 437 509
Coverage: Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Tuba, Bortianor, Mallam, Gbawe, West Hills Mall and surrounding communities.
Dansoman District Fault Lines:
0205 164 985
0509 230 294
0509 230 295
0509 230 348
Coverage: Dansoman, Kaneshie, Sakaman, South Odorkor, Laterbiokorshie, Glefe and surrounding communities.
Kaneshie District Fault Lines:
0205 164 199
0205 164 993
Coverage: Adabraka, Kaneshie, Tesano, Ridge, Abeka, Circle, Asylum Down, Bubashie and nearby communities.
TEMA REGION
Use the national call centre (0302 611 611) or the nearest ECG office.
Districts: Ada, Afienya, Ashaiman, Juapong, Krobo, Nungua, Prampram, Tema North and Tema South.
ASHANTI REGION
Ashanti East Region
Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office.
Districts: Ayigya, Effiduase, Ejisu, Konongo, Kwabre, Mampong Ashanti and Manhyia.
Ashanti South Region
Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office.
Districts: New Edubiase, Asokwa, Bekwai, Dunkwa, Manso Nkwanta and Obuasi.
CENTRAL REGION
Regional Contact:
0551 444 011
Ajumako District Fault Line:
0508 477 598
Office Contact
0504 554 240
Important Note
ECG's "Know Your District Fault Lines" initiative currently provides detailed district fault lines mainly for the Accra West Region, with limited contacts for the Central Region. For all other regions where district numbers have not been published, customers should use the 24-hour ECG Call Centre (0302 611 611), visit the nearest ECG office, or contact ECG through its verified digital platforms for assistance.
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