How to contact ECG during power outages: Full list of nationwide fault lines, regional and district numbers

A major nationwide power outage that affected electricity supply across large parts of Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, has left many customers searching for official Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) contact numbers to report faults and receive updates on power restoration.

Find official ECG contact numbers, regional offices and district fault lines across Ghana.

Learn how to report power outages using ECG's phone lines, WhatsApp, email and digital platforms.

Access emergency contacts and customer support channels for electricity-related enquiries and fault reporting.

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The blackout, which occurred at about 3:11 a.m., was caused by a major disturbance on the National Interconnected Transmission System, according to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo). In a statement, GRIDCo said the incident resulted in the simultaneous tripping of several generating plants, leading to widespread interruptions in electricity supply.

Also Read: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The company said it had activated its system restoration procedures and that engineers were working with power sector stakeholders to restore supply "within the shortest time possible without compromising safety," while a technical investigation had begun to determine the exact cause of the disruption.

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With many customers still experiencing outages or seeking restoration updates, here is the full list of official ECG contact numbers, regional offices, district fault lines and digital platforms available for reporting power faults and making enquiries across Ghana.

NATIONAL ECG CONTACTS (All Regions)

Service Contact 24-hour ECG Call Centre 0302 611 611 / +233 302 611 611 Head Office +233 302 676 727 / +233 302 676 747 Illegal Connection Reporting +233 551 444 011 Staff Conduct Complaints +233 505 580 121 Customer Support Email help@ecggh.com Head Office Email ecgho@ecggh.com Public Relations Email publicrelations@ecggh.com Social Media @ECGghOfficial (Facebook, X and Instagram) WhatsApp Channel bit.ly/ECGWhatsAppChannel Online Help Centre cx.eservicesafrica.com Mobile App ECG Power App (Google Play) / powerapp.ecg.com.gh Head Office Address Electro-Volta House, Ministries, Accra (Digital Address: GA-145-7445) Office Hours Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Call Centre and fault lines operate 24 hours)

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GREATER ACCRA

A personnel of ECG at work

Accra West Region

Regional Office: 0302 221 805

0302 230 190 / 193

Ablekuma District Fault Lines: 0205 437 512

0205 437 513

0205 437 514

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Also Read: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent power outages

Coverage: Joma, Agape, Manhean, Afuaman, Peace Village, Obeyeyie, Nsakina, Oduman, Oka, Odumase, Oshuim, Anyaa, Awoshie, Mallam, Gbawe, Sonitra, Ablekuma New Town and surrounding communities.

Achimota District Fault Line: 0205 164 989

Coverage: Dome, Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Asofan, Santa Maria, Lapaz, Kwashieman, Abeka, Chantan, Tabora, Nii Boi Town and surrounding areas.

Amasaman District Fault Lines: 0201 728 099

0539 102 184

Coverage: Amasaman, Medie, Pokuase, Kotoku, Fise, Mayera, Satellite, Sapeiman, Kuntunse, Gbawe and neighbouring communities.

Bortianor District Fault Lines: 0205 437 506

0205 437 507

0205 437 508

0205 437 509

Coverage: Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Tuba, Bortianor, Mallam, Gbawe, West Hills Mall and surrounding communities.

Also Read: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana

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Dansoman District Fault Lines: 0205 164 985

0509 230 294

0509 230 295

0509 230 348

Coverage: Dansoman, Kaneshie, Sakaman, South Odorkor, Laterbiokorshie, Glefe and surrounding communities.

Kaneshie District Fault Lines: 0205 164 199

0205 164 993

Coverage: Adabraka, Kaneshie, Tesano, Ridge, Abeka, Circle, Asylum Down, Bubashie and nearby communities.

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TEMA REGION

Use the national call centre (0302 611 611) or the nearest ECG office. Districts: Ada, Afienya, Ashaiman, Juapong, Krobo, Nungua, Prampram, Tema North and Tema South.

ASHANTI REGION

A personnel of ECG at work

Ashanti East Region

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Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office. Districts: Ayigya, Effiduase, Ejisu, Konongo, Kwabre, Mampong Ashanti and Manhyia.

Ashanti South Region

Use the national call centre or the nearest ECG office. Districts: New Edubiase, Asokwa, Bekwai, Dunkwa, Manso Nkwanta and Obuasi.

Also Read: ECG and GRIDCo announce 3 weeks load management due to gas supply challenge

CENTRAL REGION

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Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Regional Contact: 0551 444 011

Ajumako District Fault Line: 0508 477 598

Office Contact 0504 554 240

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Important Note