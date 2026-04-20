ECG begins nationwide replacement of 1,600 rotten poles in major network upgrade
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun replacing 1,600 deteriorated utility poles across the country as part of a wider infrastructure overhaul aimed at stabilising power supply and reducing outages.
The announcement was made by Managing Director Kwame Kpekpena during a press conference on April 20, 2026, where he outlined a series of interventions designed to address persistent challenges within Ghana’s power distribution network.
According to him, the exercise will also include the installation of 2,500 new high-voltage poles to strengthen the grid and improve reliability.
The intervention is a critical step in tackling one of the longstanding causes of power disruptions, including aging and weakened infrastructure.
April 20, 2026
The latest intervention comes at a time when Ghana’s power distribution system continues to face mounting pressure from population growth, increased demand, and infrastructure fatigue.
Energy sector reports have consistently highlighted how obsolete equipment, including rotten poles and overloaded lines, contribute significantly to frequent outages in parts of the country.
In response, ECG has increasingly turned to large-scale upgrades and modernisation projects to improve efficiency and service delivery.
Beyond pole replacement, the company has rolled out a comprehensive GHS 3.46 billion investment programme aimed at transforming network reliability nationwide.
As part of this effort, ECG is committing GHS 1.11 billion to 9 major reinforcement projects in the Kumasi enclave experiencing recurring power challenges due to rapid urban growth and high demand.
Ing. Kwame Kpekpena said these projects are expected to significantly boost supply stability in the Ashanti Region and surrounding areas.
He also noted that the upgrade programme also includes targeted interventions in communities such as Lakeside, Teiman, Kasoa and Lashibi, where localised outages have been persistent.
These interventions are expected to address specific network weaknesses, including overloaded transformers and weak distribution lines, which often lead to frequent power interruptions.
In the Western and Bono regions, ECG is undertaking additional projects to improve reliability. A major interconnection project is currently underway to provide backup supply to the Enchi District, reducing its vulnerability to outages.
Meanwhile, in Mpohor, the company is investing over GHS 2.1 million to upgrade feeders and optimize power delivery in the area.
In recent years, the company has introduced new technologies, including drone inspections and digital monitoring systems, to enhance fault detection and reduce response times.
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