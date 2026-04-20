Ross McCormack knocked out in the first round by Matt Kilgallon

Ross McCormack knocked out in the first round by Matt Kilgallon

Former Fulham and Leeds striker Ross McCormack knocked out in first boxing fight

Former Ross McCormack endured a difficult start to life outside football after suffering a first-round knockout defeat on his boxing debut over the weekend in Liverpool.

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The 39-year-old, who previously played for clubs including Leeds United F.C., Fulham F.C. and Aston Villa F.C., stepped into the ring as part of a charity boxing event. McCormack’s opponent was Matt Kilgallon.

Reports indicate the fight lasted barely over a minute, with Kilgallon landing a decisive blow early.

According to coverage of the event, McCormack was knocked out within 90 seconds after being caught by a powerful left hook.

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Despite attempting to recover, he was unable to beat the referee’s count, resulting in an immediate stoppage and a first-round defeat.

McCormack, who retired from professional football in the early 2020s, had enjoyed a successful career, particularly in the English Championship where he was known for his goal-scoring ability.

Before the fight, he had spoken openly about his passion for boxing training, even describing himself as having become “addicted” to the sport during preparation.

However, the transition from football to boxing proved challenging, with Kilgallon, physically larger and quicker to settle, taking control almost immediately in the contest.

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The event itself featured several other former footballers, including ex-players like Chris Iwelumo and Lee Trundle, highlighting a growing trend of retired athletes exploring boxing both competitively and for entertainment.