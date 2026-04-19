Viral moments from Arsenal-City clash as Arsenal-branded water bottles were sold at Etihad

A fresh twist has been added to the growing rivalry between Manchester City and Arsenal after Arsenal-branded water bottles were reportedly sold around the Etihad Stadium during their Premier League clash on April 19.

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The match, which saw Manchester City secure a 2-1 victory, was overshadowed off the pitch by a deliberate act of fan-led mockery aimed at Arsenal supporters.

Reports indicate that Manchester City fans arrived at the stadium with bottles bearing the Arsenal logo, with some even selling them outside the Etihad ahead of kick-off.

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This gesture is interpreted as a dig at Arsenal, referencing the football slang “bottling”, which is a term used to describe a team losing composure at crucial moments.

According to reports, the move was a “bid to rattle supporters” ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

This occurance also builds on a recent viral moment where a City supporter was seen pretending to drink from an Arsenal-branded bottle during a Man-City match against Chelsea on 12 April, further fuelling tensions between the two fanbases.

The incident re-echoes the increasingly heated rivalry between the two clubs, which has grown in recent years due to frequent title races and high-profile encounters.

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Their latest meeting at the Etihad carried significant weight, with Manchester City’s 2-1 win tightening the race at the top of the Premier League standings.