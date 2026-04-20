Bundesliga trophy dismantled and expanded, here’s why

The Bundesliga trophy, the iconic Meisterschale, has been dismantled and expanded with a new outer ring to create space for future champions. The redesign preserves football history while preparing for decades of new title winners.

The iconic Bundesliga trophy, known as the ‘Meisterschale’, has undergone a major structural redesign after running out of space for new champions, which is a rare moment in football.

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German football authorities confirmed that the famous silver shield was completely dismantled and reassembled with a newly enlarged outer ring to allow room for future title winners.

The process, carried out under the supervision of the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), ensures the trophy can continue to serve as a living record of Germany’s champions for decades to come.

Why was the trophy changed?

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The redesign became necessary after decades of continuous engraving left no available space for additional winners.

According to official Bundesliga sources, the existing outer ring has been replaced by a larger one to provide more space for the engravings of future German champions.

The Meisterschale has carried the names of every German champion dating back to 1903, with each season adding a new inscription.

However, following recent title wins, the available engraving area was finally exhausted.

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Unlike a simple modification, the process required the trophy to be taken apart entirely before being rebuilt.