Scent of Africa unveils two new legends: introducing Anancy and Assaye

Scent of Africa unveils two new legends: introducing Anancy and Assaye

Scent of Africa unveils two new legends: introducing Anancy and Assaye

Scent of Africa, a luxury fragrance house made in Ghana and among the first to emerge from Africa, expands its award-winning Eternal Legends Collection with two new eaux de parfum inspired by Akan mythology.

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The new fragrances, Anancy and Assaye, were first unveiled exclusively at the Glitz Africa Women’s CEO Summit and Woman of the Year Honours 2026, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Following this magnificent reveal, the brand celebrated the release in-store in partnership with Scentopia, one of Ghana’s leading premium fragrance retailers, at its flagship store in Accra Mall.

Anancy and Assaye tell the story of Asaase Yaa, the Earth goddess, and Anancy, the beloved storyteller of Ghanaian and Caribbean folklore. Together, they represent the dual forces of nurture and creativity, of roots and reinvention — values that sit at the very heart of Scent of Africa’s philosophy.

Scent of Africa, a luxury fragrance house

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ABOUT THE FRAGRANCES

ANANCY (For Him)

A tribute to Anansi, the storyteller god of Ghanaian folklore, creative spider, celebrated traditionally for his cleverness, charm, and cultural ingenuity, Anancy is a spicy woody fragrance with an unforgettable trail.

Scent of Africa, a luxury fragrance house

It opens with Guatemalan cardamom and Italian bergamot, deepens through a creamy heart of Moroccan iris, Australian sandalwood, and musky ambrette, and settles into a rich base of Atlas cedar, Madagascan vetiver, Somali frankincense, and vanilla.

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“This is a fragrance of majesty: powerful yet nuanced, instantly attractive through its creaminess, reassuring yet sensual. Through African ingredients blended with other influences, I wanted to pay tribute to a deep and welcoming land.”— Dominique Preyssas, Perfumer

ANANCY (For Him)

ASSAYE (For Her)

A tribute to Asaase Yaa, the Akan Earth goddess of fertility, nurture, and the sacred bond between humans and the land, Assaye is a floral oriental musky fragrance that opens with a vibrant contrast of juicy apple and cardamom.

At the heart, Madagascan vanilla and soft cinnamon bloom alongside Moroccan orange blossom and Egyptian jasmine. The base is woody and sensual, featuring Atlas cedar, Madagascan vetiver, and a trace of musk.

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“This fertility goddess inspired me to celebrate the earth. Vanilla, like a pod symbolising life and nature’s miracle, evokes the nurturing womb our planet offers, elevated by human craftsmanship.”— Julien Rasquinet, Perfumer

ASSAYE (For Her)

ABOUT THE LAUNCH

The launch event at Scentopia, Accra Mall, was designed to bring the world of Anancy and Assaye to life. Guests were welcomed into a richly curated space reflecting the earthy and warm aesthetic of the Eternal Legends Collection, with terracotta tones, natural props, and an intimate atmosphere befitting the mythological inspiration behind the fragrances.

The event included a welcome address from the General Manager of Scentopia, who shared insights into the collaboration between Scentopia and Scent of Africa, founded on a shared purpose of showcasing African craftsmanship globally.

The brand, together with a product-inspired theatrical dance performance, revealed both new fragrances, tracing their mythological origins in a ceremonial unveiling of Anancy and Assaye.

Scent of Africa, a luxury fragrance house

Guests also had the opportunity to experience personalised bottle engraving, a signature feature that has become one of the most beloved touchpoints of the Scent of Africa retail journey.

The evening was attended by customers, members of the press, retail partners, influencers, brand representatives, and distinguished guests.

Thanking guests for the successful launch, Ayla Tissot, Representative of Scent of Africa, stated:

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“Scent of Africa was founded to shift the narrative — not to use Africa as inspiration, but to affirm it as the origin of excellence. Through scent, we honour the land, the people, and the legacy we proudly carry forward. Anancy and Assaye are the newest chapters in that story.”

Following the launch, both novelties, alongside the full Eternal Legends Collection, are available in-store. Looking ahead, the brand’s e-commerce platform is set to launch later in 2026, making the full Eternal Legends Collection available to customers worldwide for the first time.

Scent of Africa, a luxury fragrance house

In Ghana both novelties are available in Scentoia stores and online at SCENT OF AFRICA – Scentopia Ghana.