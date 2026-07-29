Nationwide power outage: GRIDCo explains cause of major electricity disruption

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed that the nationwide power outage experienced in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, was caused by a major disturbance on the National Interconnected Transmission System

Advertisement

Advertisement

GRIDCo says a nationwide power outage at 3:11 a.m. on July 29, 2026, was caused by a major disturbance on the National Interconnected Transmission System that forced several generating plants offline.

The company has activated emergency restoration procedures and says engineers are working with power sector stakeholders to restore electricity safely and as quickly as possible.

GRIDCo has launched a technical investigation into the cause of the disruption and apologised to the public for the inconvenience.

In a statement, GRIDCo said the incident occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m., causing several power generation plants to trip simultaneously and interrupting electricity supply across parts of the country.

"The National Interconnected Transmission System experienced power system disturbance at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Wednesday 29th July 2026," the company said.

According to GRIDCo, the disturbance "resulted in the simultaneous tripping of some generating plants across the national power system, leading to interruption of electricity supply."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said it had immediately activated its emergency restoration procedures and deployed engineers and system operators to work with other power sector institutions to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

"GRIDCo has activated its established system restoration procedures. Our engineers and system operators are working continuously, in close collaboration with power sector stakeholders to restore power within the shortest time possible without compromising safety," the statement noted.

GRIDCo also announced that a detailed technical investigation had begun to establish the exact cause of the system disturbance.

"At the same time, a comprehensive technical investigation has commenced to determine the precise cause of this system event," it added.

The company apologised to customers affected by the outage and thanked the public for their patience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"GRIDCo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period. We remain fully committed to restoring supply to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible and will provide further updates as more information becomes available," the statement said.