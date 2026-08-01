Advertisement

Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:11 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Goil fuel station (left) and Star Oil fuel Station (right).
Star Oil and GOIL have announced new fuel prices following the NPA's revised August 2026 price floors. Here's the latest prices.
Advertisement

Motorists across Ghana will pay more for fuel from August 1, 2026, after major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced new pump prices following the National Petroleum Authority's (NPA) upward adjustment of benchmark fuel price floors for the first pricing window of August.

Advertisement

Among the first major OMCs to revise their prices are Star Oil and GOIL, with both reflecting the latest increases driven by higher international petroleum prices, exchange rate pressures and the NPA's revised price floor.

Star Oil announced that, effective August 1, 2026, it will sell:

  • Super at GH¢14.53 per litre (the new NPA floor price)

  • Diesel at GH¢18.77 per litre

  • RON 95 at GH¢17.77 per litre

READ ALSO: NPA raises fuel price floors for August first pricing window: See latest petrol, diesel and LPG rates

Advertisement

The company said the latest review reflects movements in international petroleum product prices, the prevailing exchange rate and the NPA's revised pricing framework.

GOIL also revised its pump prices, with the new rates taking effect from 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The state-owned marketer announced:

  • Super XP – GH¢14.98 per litre

  • Diesel XP – GH¢17.71 per litre

  • Super XP 95 – GH¢17.30 per litre

READ ALSO: Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured

Advertisement

The revisions come after the NPA increased its benchmark fuel price floors for the first pricing window of August 2026. Under the new thresholds, the minimum price for petrol rose by 9.4% to GH¢14.53 per litre, while diesel recorded the steepest increase, climbing 18.3% to GH¢16.97 per litre. The benchmark price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also increased by 8.5% to GH¢11.06 per kilogram.

The benchmark price floor represents the minimum retail price at which OMCs can sell fuel. Final pump prices are typically higher after marketers factor in distribution costs, dealer margins and other operational expenses.

According to the NPA, the latest increases have been driven by rising international Brent crude oil prices, largely influenced by renewed geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, as well as the continued depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar. Since Ghana imports refined petroleum products in dollars, fluctuations in the exchange rate significantly affect domestic fuel prices.

READ ALSO: Re-introduction of road tolls: Will transport fares go up? What commuters must expect

The latest adjustments are expected to have wider economic implications, with higher fuel costs likely to increase transportation fares, agricultural production costs, industrial operations and household expenditure, adding further pressure to the cost of living.

Advertisement

Industry observers expect more OMCs to announce revised pump prices in the coming days as the new pricing window takes effect nationwide.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
___4734769___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4734769___2016___2___26___22___gianni-infantino-cropped_bxertvtpbk6m1ik6ryfkpeboj_2
Sports
01.08.2026
FIFA has cancelled its controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project: Full details
US apologises after AI-generated map wrongly represents African countries at global conference: List of countries, everything that happened
News
01.08.2026
US apologises after AI-generated map wrongly represents African countries at global conference: List of countries, everything that happened
Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices
News
01.08.2026
Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices
Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured
News
01.08.2026
Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured
Choosing an SHS programme after BECE? Here's how to pick the right one based on your strengths, not peer pressure
Lifestyle
01.08.2026
Choosing an SHS programme after BECE? Here's how to pick the right one based on your strengths, not peer pressure
Mykhaylo Mudryk has been banned from driving again after being caught driving a BMW with
Sports
31.07.2026
Mudryk cleared to play again: Full details of his doping case, four-year ban and dramatic return to football