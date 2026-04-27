South Africans break into Ghanaian, Nigerian residence, amid Xenophobic attacks (watch)

South African police have stopped a crowd from attacking Nigerian and Ghanaian apartments in a viral xenophobic incident, sparking renewed concerns over migrant safety and government response.

Viral videos show South African police intervening to stop a crowd from breaking into apartments believed to house Ghanaian and Nigerian residents during a xenophobic incident.

Authorities in South Africa have condemned xenophobic attacks and ordered arrests of those involved, stressing that such acts are illegal and unconstitutional.

The incident has renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, with Ghanaian nationals, including a reported victim identified as Emmanuel, receiving attention and support.

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Videos circulating on social media show South African police officers intervening to prevent a crowd from forcefully breaking into apartments believed to be occupied by Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals, in what appears to be a fresh xenophobic flare-up.

The clips, which have gone viral online, show security personnel dispersing groups of people as tensions rise in residential areas, with reports indicating that some individuals were attempting to storm migrant housing units.

The situation reportedly escalated before police moved in to restore order and protect foreign nationals.

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A similar incident, also in a video circulating online involving a Nigerian national who was refused entry into a public place in South Africa by locals, despite presenting their legal identification and visa documents.

These incidents have sparked reactions amongst netizens and social media. The attacks have been linked to unease among locals stemming from unemployment and housing issues.

South African authorities have strongly condemned such attacks, with the Ministry of Police ordering arrests and prosecution of individuals involved in xenophobic violence or intimidation.

Officials reiterated that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The police ministry has also stressed that such acts are unconstitutional and undermine the country’s democratic values, warning that perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice.

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In a broader statement, authorities called for calm and urged community leaders and civil society groups to help prevent further escalation while promoting dialogue and coexistence.

In a recent case, the government of Ghana engaged South African officials following viral videos of attacks and harassment involving Ghanaian nationals.

South African police stopped the masses from breaking into Nigerian/Ghanaian apartments in South Africa pic.twitter.com/GUQPVAGSw8 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 26, 2026

A Ghanaian identified as Emmanuel Asamoah became the subject of public attention after being targeted in a xenophobic incident, prompting Ghana to offer consular support and relocation assistance for his safety.

A Nigerian father and his son were denied access to a public place in South Africa by locals, despite presenting their legal identification and visa documents. pic.twitter.com/rELUTxRnqf — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 26, 2026

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South Africa has experienced repeated waves of xenophobic violence over the years, often directed at migrants from other African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

Past incidents have resulted in injuries, property destruction, arrests, and diplomatic tensions across the continent.