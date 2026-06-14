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Did you know? Egypt has never won a FIFA world cup match; full details

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:15 - 14 June 2026
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Egypt have appeared at the World Cup only 3 times, that is in 1934, 1990, and 2018, but are still searching for their first victory on football’s biggest stage. They have not won a single match at the World Cup.
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Despite being one of Africa’s most successful football nations, Egypt have never won a single match at the FIFA World Cup.

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The Pharaohs, seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions and one of the most dominant teams in African football history, have appeared at the World Cup only 3 times, that is in 1934, 1990, and 2018, but are still searching for their first victory on football’s biggest stage.

Egypt made history in 1934 by becoming the first African country to play at a FIFA World Cup, held in Italy.

However, their debut ended in disappointment after a 4-2 defeat to Hungary in the round of 16. Forward Abdelrahman Fawzi scored twice, becoming the first African player to score at a World Cup.

It took 56 years for Egypt to return to the tournament. At the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy, the Pharaohs showed defensive discipline but still failed to register a win.

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They drew 1-1 with the Netherlands, held Ireland to a goalless draw, and lost 1-0 to England, finishing bottom of their group. Their performance earned respect, but victory remained elusive.

Egypt’s most recent appearance came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, led by superstar Mohamed Salah. Expectations were high after Salah’s remarkable season with Liverpool F.C., but the tournament turned into another disappointment.

The Pharaohs lost 1-0 to Uruguay, 3-1 to hosts Russia, and 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, exiting with zero points. Salah scored twice in the tournament, becoming one of the few Egyptians to score at the World Cup, but could not help his side secure that historic first win.

The Pharaohs lost 1-0 to Uruguay
The Pharaohs lost 1-0 to Uruguay
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In total, Egypt’s World Cup record stands at:

  • Matches played: 7

  • Wins: 0

  • Draws: 2

  • Losses: 5

  • Goals scored: 6

  • Goals conceded: 12

This statistic is surprising given Egypt’s pedigree in African football. The Pharaohs are the most successful team in AFCON history, winning the title seven times (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010). Legendary players such as Mohamed Aboutrika, Essam El-Hadary, and Mohamed Salah have all helped build Egypt’s reputation as a continental powerhouse.

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