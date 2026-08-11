NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly dies in London

NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog has reportedly died in London after a short illness. Here is what is known about his reported death, career and contributions to Ghana’s energy sector

NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly died in London after a short illness.

He was an energy expert with experience in petroleum pricing, taxation, energy systems and sustainable energy.

Before joining the NPA, he served as Director of Entrepreneurship, Partnerships and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre.

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The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog, has reportedly died in London after a short illness.

According to a post made on Facebook, NPA confirmed the death of Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return “ (Qur’an 2:156)It is with profound sorrow that the Board and Management of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announce the sudden passing of our Deputy Chief Executive, Dr. Dramani Bukari.

The development has also been acknowledged by some government officials and members of the governing party in social media posts.

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However, details about the illness that preceded his death and the circumstances surrounding his passing have not yet been made public.

Further information regarding funeral and burial arrangements is expected to be announced by his family and the NPA.

Dr Bukari was an energy expert with extensive experience in the sector. He held an MSc in Energy Economics, which he completed with distinction, as well as a PhD in Sustainable Energy Technologies.

Before his appointment as Deputy CEO of the NPA, he served as Director of Entrepreneurship, Partnerships and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC).

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His professional experience covered several areas of the energy sector, including energy systems, petroleum pricing and petroleum taxation.

He also served as a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Standards Authority.