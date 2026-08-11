Advertisement

NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly dies in London

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:34 - 11 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly dies in London
NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog has reportedly died in London after a short illness. Here is what is known about his reported death, career and contributions to Ghana’s energy sector
Advertisement

  • NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly died in London after a short illness.

  • He was an energy expert with experience in petroleum pricing, taxation, energy systems and sustainable energy.

  • Before joining the NPA, he served as Director of Entrepreneurship, Partnerships and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre.

Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog, has reportedly died in London after a short illness.

According to a post made on Facebook, NPA confirmed the death of Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return “ (Qur’an 2:156)It is with profound sorrow that the Board and Management of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announce the sudden passing of our Deputy Chief Executive, Dr. Dramani Bukari.

The development has also been acknowledged by some government officials and members of the governing party in social media posts.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Deputy Attorney General rejects GBA's position, backs Chief Justice on vacation courts

However, details about the illness that preceded his death and the circumstances surrounding his passing have not yet been made public.

Further information regarding funeral and burial arrangements is expected to be announced by his family and the NPA.

Dr Bukari was an energy expert with extensive experience in the sector. He held an MSc in Energy Economics, which he completed with distinction, as well as a PhD in Sustainable Energy Technologies.

Before his appointment as Deputy CEO of the NPA, he served as Director of Entrepreneurship, Partnerships and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC).

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Rent Cards, Tenancy Registration and Hostels: What Ghanaian tenants and landlords need to know

His professional experience covered several areas of the energy sector, including energy systems, petroleum pricing and petroleum taxation.

He also served as a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Standards Authority.

His reported death comes as a loss to Ghana's energy sector, where he had built a career spanning energy policy, innovation and petroleum-related matters.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana
News
11.08.2026
Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana
Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana over trade disputes, demand urgent ECOWAS intervention
News
11.08.2026
Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana over trade disputes, demand urgent ECOWAS intervention
NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly dies in London
News
11.08.2026
NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog reportedly dies in London
‘I am sorry for disgracing my father’ – Akofena apologises to Ghanaians over family dispute
Entertainment
11.08.2026
‘I am sorry for disgracing my father’ – Akofena apologises to Ghanaians over family dispute
Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie (left), Efua Ghartey GBA President (middle) and Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai
News
11.08.2026
Deputy Attorney General rejects GBA's position, backs Chief Justice on vacation courts
Did you know Twi is spoken in parts of Côte d’Ivoire? Here are 4 things Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have in common
Lifestyle
11.08.2026
Did you know Twi is spoken in parts of Côte d’Ivoire? Here are 4 things Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have in common