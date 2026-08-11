Did you know Twi is spoken in parts of Côte d’Ivoire? Here are 4 things Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have in common

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire share more than a border. Discover four fascinating connections between the two West African neighbours.

Akan communities and traditions exist in both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, creating strong cultural and linguistic connections.

Twi is spoken in parts of Côte d’Ivoire, while both countries are major cocoa-producing nations with economies shaped by the crop.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire share coastal geography, tropical environments and elements of traditional West African spirituality.

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What if you crossed Ghana’s western border into Côte d’Ivoire and discovered that, despite the difference in official languages, there are familiar cultural connections waiting for you?

Ghana is predominantly English-speaking, while Côte d’Ivoire is a French-speaking country. On the surface, the two may appear quite different, particularly because of their colonial histories.

But look a little closer and the similarities begin to emerge. From language and culture to cocoa farming, geography and traditional beliefs, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire share historical and cultural links that go beyond their common border.

Here are five interesting similarities between the two countries.

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1. Twi crosses the border

One of the more fascinating connections between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire can be found in Assinie, a popular coastal town in southeastern Côte d’Ivoire.

Although Côte d’Ivoire's official language is French, Twi, one of Ghana's widely spoken local languages, is also spoken in parts of Assinie. The town's proximity to Ghana has helped create a cultural connection between communities on both sides of the border.

For visitors from Ghana, hearing Twi spoken in Côte d’Ivoire can therefore feel surprisingly familiar. It is a reminder that national borders do not always separate cultures as neatly as maps suggest.

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The Akan are found across parts of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and their shared heritage can be seen in language, traditions, social practices and cultural beliefs.

Language, in particular, has played a role in preserving traditions and strengthening relationships between people who may live in different countries but share a common ancestry.

2. Economic activities

There is another major connection between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and this one is impossible to miss: cocoa.

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Both countries are among the world's major cocoa producers, making the crop an important part of their economies and agricultural sectors. For generations, cocoa farming has provided livelihoods for communities in both countries and created employment throughout the agricultural value chain.

The similarities go beyond simply growing the same crop. Cocoa has become deeply connected to the economic development of both countries, while farmers and rural communities continue to play an important role in the global chocolate industry.

In many ways, the cocoa story is one of the clearest examples of how closely the economies of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are linked.

3. A shared coastal environment

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are both coastal West African countries with extensive shorelines along the Gulf of Guinea.

Their coastal location has influenced everything from trade and fishing to settlement and tourism. Both countries also experience tropical climatic conditions, with landscapes that include forests, agricultural areas and coastal environments.

The sea has therefore played an important role in shaping the history and economies of both nations. And for travellers, the similarities can be seen in the beaches, coastal communities and tropical landscapes that stretch across parts of the region.

4. Religion

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Religion and spirituality are another area where the shared Akan heritage becomes particularly visible.

Traditional Akan beliefs have historically placed strong importance on a Supreme Being and on spiritual forces connected to nature and everyday life.

Names such as Onyame and Onyankopon are associated with the Supreme Being in Akan belief, while Asase Yaa, associated with the earth, is also an important figure in traditional Akan spirituality.

These beliefs and traditions have existed across generations and communities on both sides of the Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire border.

Of course, both countries today are religiously diverse, with Christianity, Islam and traditional African religions all forming part of the wider religious landscape.

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But traditional Akan spirituality remains an important part of understanding the shared heritage between communities in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

People have moved across the region for generations. Languages and traditions have travelled with them. Families and communities have developed connections that existed long before modern borders were drawn.

From Twi being spoken in parts of Côte d’Ivoire to the shared Akan heritage and the importance of cocoa to both economies, the similarities offer an interesting reminder of the interconnected nature of West Africa.

Sometimes, you do not have to travel very far to find something that feels familiar. That is one of the beautiful things about Africa: our borders may separate countries, but history, culture and people often continue to connect us.

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