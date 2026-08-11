Flight cancelled, passengers stranded after child refuses to wear seatbelt

A Porter Airlines flight in Canada was cancelled after a young child refused to remain seated and fasten their seatbelt, leaving passengers stranded and rebooked on a flight the following day.

A Porter Airlines flight from Victoria to Toronto was cancelled after a child refused to wear a seatbelt.

The aircraft returned to the terminal, and passengers were rebooked after the runway closed at midnight.

The incident has sparked debate over child safety, parenting and how airlines should handle frightened or uncooperative children.

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The incident happened on August 6, 2026, when the flight was preparing to travel from Victoria to Toronto. According to the BBC, Porter Airlines said the aircraft had to return to the terminal after the child stood on their seat and refused to secure the seatbelt.

The airline said both the accompanying parent and members of the cabin crew attempted to resolve the situation but were unsuccessful.

"The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition," Porter Airlines said, explaining that the crew decided to return to the terminal and have the child and accompanying passenger disembark.

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The delay continued until after midnight, when the runway closed, preventing the aircraft from departing. Passengers were subsequently rebooked on a flight scheduled for the following day.

The incident has since triggered debate over how airlines, parents and passengers should respond when young children refuse to comply with safety requirements.

Speaking to the BBC, child aviation safety expert Lia Tuso defended the crew's decision, saying it was necessary to protect both the child and other passengers.

Tuso explained that an unrestrained child could be thrown around the aircraft during unexpected movement or turbulence, potentially injuring themselves or other passengers. She compared an unsecured child to loose luggage, which can become dangerous when an aircraft experiences sudden movement.

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Flight cancelled, passengers stranded after child refuses to wear seatbelt

The incident has also prompted a wider discussion about parenting and how strictly parents should enforce safety rules when travelling with children.

Some commentators argued that parents should take a firmer approach when children refuse to follow instructions on an aircraft. The issue was also discussed on Fox News, where morning programme co-host Charles Hurt criticised what he described as an overly permissive approach to disciplining children.

However, others have pointed out that children may sometimes refuse to wear a seatbelt because they are frightened rather than deliberately disruptive.

One passenger, Aryeh Kozuch, told CBC News that the child did not appear to be unruly but seemed scared during the incident.

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Kozuch said the child repeatedly hid underneath the seat and appeared to avoid attempts to secure them. According to the passenger, when efforts were made to strap the child in, they would slide out from underneath the seat.

The contrasting accounts have fuelled questions about how airlines should balance strict safety requirements with the challenges parents can face when travelling with young children.

Despite the inconvenience caused to other passengers, the incident highlights the importance of complying with aircraft safety procedures. Airlines cannot allow an aircraft to depart when a passenger is not properly secured where safety rules require it, regardless of the passenger's age.

In this case, the decision to return to the terminal ultimately meant the flight could not leave before the runway closed. While passengers had to wait until the following day to continue their journey, Porter Airlines maintained that allowing the aircraft to depart with an unrestrained child would have created an unacceptable safety risk.