Ghana students in UK: Oath, scholarship validation, deadline and penalties explained

Ghanaian students sponsored by the Government to study in the United Kingdom are required to participate in an Oath of Affirmation and Scholarship Validation Exercise, with the Ghana High Commission in London describing the exercise as mandatory.

UK-based Ghana Government scholarship students must complete the oath and validation exercise by September 4, 2026.

The GSA says the exercise confirms existing scholarship bond obligations.

Students have raised concerns over unpaid fees, stipends and the physical validation process.

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The exercise will run from Thursday, August 13, to Friday, September 4, 2026.

However, the exercise has triggered concerns from the leadership of Ghana Scholarship Secretariat-sponsored PhD students in the UK, who have questioned its legal basis, timing and delays in tuition fee and stipend payments.

The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) has rejected the concerns, insisting that the exercise is lawful, does not introduce new conditions and only reaffirms obligations already contained in existing scholarship bonds.

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Why are UK scholarship students being asked to take the oath?

The Ghana High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, H.E. Sabah Zita Benson.

The Ghana High Commission says the exercise follows a directive from the GSA and is being conducted under Section 31 of the Ghana Scholarships Authority Act, 2025 (Act 1149), and Section 11 of the Oaths Act, 1972 (NRCD 6).

It is intended to validate scholarship records, strengthen accountability and reaffirm beneficiaries' commitment to return to Ghana after completing their studies.

"The exercise forms part of the Government of Ghana's measures to strengthen compliance, accountability and responsible stewardship in the administration of Government scholarships for studies abroad," the High Commission said.

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The GSA said the oath does not create a new obligation.

"Every beneficiary accepted a scholarship subject to the execution of a scholarship bond, which includes an undertaking to return to Ghana within two months of completing the approved programme of study," it said.

The Authority described the oath as "a formal reaffirmation of a commitment that beneficiaries had already made under their scholarship bonds."

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Who must participate?

The exercise applies to Ghana Government-sponsored students studying in the UK under scholarships administered by the GSA.

The High Commission said beneficiaries studying outside Ghana are required to personally subscribe to the Oath of Affirmation before a designated officer of a Ghanaian diplomatic mission.

The GSA maintains that no new terms have been imposed.

Also Read: Minority MPs urge government action as Ghanaian students abroad face deportation over scholarship arrears

Dates and venues for the exercise

The exercise runs from August 13 to September 4, 2026.

The Education Section of the Ghana High Commission will organise sessions at selected locations across the UK. Students are encouraged to attend the venue closest to them once details of regional venues and appointments are communicated.

Students who wish to complete the exercise in London can attend the Ghana High Commission's Education Office at:

104 Highgate Hill, London N5 6HE

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Attendance is strictly by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays during these time slots:

1:00pm to 2:00pm

2:00pm to 3:00pm

Students must book in advance through the Education Office and ensure that all required documentation is complete before attending.

What happens if a beneficiary refuses to return to Ghana?

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Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei Director-General, the Ghana Scholarships Authority

Section 31 of the Ghana Scholarships Authority Act, 2025 requires a person who receives a Government scholarship to study outside Ghana to return to Ghana after completing the programme, subject to the terms and conditions determined by the Authority.

Under Section 31(2), a beneficiary who breaches this requirement must pay:

A refund of the total amount of the scholarship awarded; and

Interest on the scholarship amount at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rate.

If the beneficiary fails to pay, Section 31(3) provides for recovery of the scholarship amount and applicable interest as a civil debt at a rate of twice the total amount of the scholarship and the interest.

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The GSA stressed that these consequences are not being introduced by the current validation exercise.

"The current exercise is solely intended to confirm those existing obligations and ensure that the Authority's records are accurate and up to date," it said.

Why are UK PhD students opposing the exercise?

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Photographer: Michael Fein/Bloomberg

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The leadership of Ghana Scholarship Secretariat-sponsored PhD students in the UK has described the exercise as discriminatory and unnecessary.

The students argue that beneficiaries had already signed scholarship bonds committing them to return to Ghana.

"The issue of our members returning to Ghana is clearly captured in the bond form we signed before the scholarship letters were awarded," they said.

They also questioned why the validation process, which had previously been conducted remotely, is now being organised physically.

"Due to the geographically sparse nature of universities across the UK, these exercises were largely carried out remotely by the GSS Accra office in conjunction with the Education Liaison Officer in the UK," the students said.

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The leadership has advised its members to boycott the exercise until its concerns are addressed.

Concerns over unpaid fees and stipends

The students have also raised concerns about outstanding tuition fees and stipend payments, alleging that some beneficiaries have gone several months without receiving their statutory payments.

"We find this development to be a deliberate effort by the management of the scholarships to delay the statutory payments of students' tuition fees and stipends, which have been in arrears for several months," they alleged.

The GSA acknowledged concerns about outstanding payments but said they are separate from the validation exercise.

"The GSA is actively engaging the Ministry of Finance and other relevant institutions to facilitate the settlement of outstanding obligations," the Authority said.

It added that delays in payment "do not suspend the obligations contained in a scholarship bond".

What does the GSA say about the UK Graduate Route?

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

The students also questioned Letters of "No Objection" issued to beneficiaries seeking post-study work experience under the UK's Graduate Route.

The GSA said the letters were issued at the request of individual beneficiaries and did not cancel, waive or vary their scholarship bonds.

"The obligation to return to Ghana and fulfil the commitments under the scholarship bond therefore remains in force unless it is expressly and lawfully varied or set aside by the competent authority," the GSA said.

What students are demanding

The student leadership is calling for:

A clear timeline for outstanding tuition fees and stipend payments.

Assurance that students will not be required to return before outstanding payments are settled.

Guarantees of appropriate reintegration into Ghana's labour market after graduation.

Copies of documents signed during the exercise.

An online validation process to reduce costs and unnecessary travel.

Complete checklist for affected students

Students covered by the exercise should:

Confirm their scholarship status and ensure they are GSA-sponsored beneficiaries. Check their assigned venue through official communication from the High Commission or GSA. Book a London appointment if they intend to complete the exercise in London. Prepare all required documents before attending. Attend personally, as the High Commission requires beneficiaries to subscribe to the oath before a designated officer. Keep copies of all documents signed or submitted. Follow up separately on unpaid fees or stipends through the GSA's official channels.

The Ghana High Commission has urged affected beneficiaries to participate, while the GSA has called on students to honour the invitation "without delay".

Also Read: GoG scholarship students in Russia appeal for stipends