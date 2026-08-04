University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

Ghana Scholarship Interviews 2026/27: Dates, requirements and what applicants need to know

The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) has begun interviewing shortlisted applicants seeking financial support under its Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Ghana Scholarships Authority has started interviews for shortlisted applicants under the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The interviews are taking place at designated local assemblies nationwide, with applicants required to check their online portals and attend their assigned venues with the necessary documents.

The scholarship application process is free, and the GSA has warned the public against individuals demanding money for scholarship-related services. Suspected fraud can be reported on 0302 962 928.

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The assessment exercise is taking place at selected local assemblies across the country and is expected to continue until 18 August 2026.

The Authority has advised applicants who have been shortlisted to log into their online portals to confirm their interview schedules, including their assigned venues and dates.

Candidates are also required to report to their designated centres with all relevant documents for physical verification and assessment.

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The GSA urged applicants to follow the instructions provided for the interview process to avoid any challenges during the screening exercise.

It said;

The Authority encourages all shortlisted applicants to adhere strictly to the interview guidelines and wishes them success throughout the process

Scholarship application is free

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The GSA has also used the commencement of the interviews to caution applicants against individuals demanding money in exchange for scholarship-related services.

According to the Authority, applying for the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme is free, and no individual or organisation has been authorised to collect payments on its behalf.

Applicants and members of the public who encounter people requesting money in connection with the scholarship process have been urged to report them to the GSA.

The Authority can be contacted on 0302 962 928 for reports or enquiries relating to suspected fraudulent activity.

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The Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to eligible Ghanaian students pursuing tertiary education at institutions within the country.