Fancy Gadam’s ex-wife accuses him of fuelling online attacks after separation( VIDEO)

Queen Meela, the former wife of Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam, has broken her silence on their separation, alleging that the artiste has contributed to the online criticism she has faced since their relationship ended.

Queen Meela has accused her former husband, Fancy Gadam, of reposting social media content from people who allegedly insult and attack her following their separation.

She said she still considers Fancy Gadam the father of her child rather than an enemy, despite being disappointed by his alleged actions.

Queen Meela declined to reveal details about their private life, while urging that the situation should not become a public confrontation.

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In a video circulating on social media, Queen Meela expressed disappointment over Fancy Gadam’s conduct, particularly after he publicly described their separation as an amicable one.

She acknowledged the musician’s earlier statement that the two would not become enemies because they share a child, stressing that she also considers him a co-parent rather than an adversary.

She said;

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When he came online to say we were no more, he said we are not enemies because we have a child. Yes, me, I will never see him as an enemy because he’s my child’s father

However, Queen Meela claimed that Fancy Gadam has since reposted content from individuals who have attacked and insulted her online.

According to her, the alleged actions are difficult to reconcile with the years they spent together and the sacrifices she believes she made during their relationship.

Rather than publicly disclose details about their private life, Queen Meela said she had no intention of turning the separation into a public dispute.

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She stated;

’m not coming to talk about what I have done or what I have not done. I don’t have time for that

Her comments have since generated reactions online, with some social media users expressing support for her while others have called on both parties to handle their differences privately, particularly for the sake of their child.

Fancy Gadam had earlier confirmed that his relationship with Queen Meela had ended, presenting the separation as an amicable decision and emphasising the importance of their child’s welfare.

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The latest comments from Queen Meela, however, suggest that tensions may remain between the former couple despite their earlier public assurances that they had parted peacefully.