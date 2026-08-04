East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list

East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list

Water shortage to hit parts of Accra, Eastern Region as GWL announces temporary shut down of the Kpong plant; see affected areas

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a three-day shutdown of the Kpong Water Treatment Plant from August 6 to 8, 2026, to replace deteriorated pipelines. The maintenance will cause temporary water shortages across parts of Greater Accra, Tema and the Eastern Region. See the full list of affected communities.

Ghana Water Limited will temporarily shut down the Kpong Water Treatment Plant from August 6 to 8 to replace deteriorated sections of its transmission pipelines, leading to water shortages in parts of Greater Accra, Tema and the Eastern Region.

Communities including Ashaiman, Tema, Spintex, Sakumono, Nungua, Teshie, Prampram, Dawhenya and Afienya are expected to experience water supply interruptions or reduced water pressure during the maintenance period.

GWL has advised residents to store enough water before the shutdown and said hospitals and other essential institutions should make contingency plans, with water tankers to be deployed to selected critical facilities where feasible.

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Residents across the eastern part of Greater Accra, Tema and parts of the Eastern Region are expected to experience water shortages from Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 8, as Ghana Water Limited (GWL) temporarily shuts down the Kpong Water Treatment Plant to carry out major maintenance works.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) Logo

The planned shutdown is to allow engineers to replace deteriorated sections of the main transmission pipelines that supply treated water from Kpong to Tema and surrounding communities.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, GWL said the maintenance forms part of its infrastructure improvement programme aimed at ensuring a more reliable water supply in the long term.

Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) wishes to inform its cherished customers and the public that it will undertake planned maintenance works involving the isolation and replacement of weak sections on the 21-inch and 42-inch transmission pipelines between Kpong and Tema from Thursday, 6th August to Saturday, 8th August 2026.

Why is the Kpong plant being shut down?

Ghana Water shuts down Kpong Treatment Plant today for emergency repairs - See the affected areas - Graphic Online

According to GWL, routine engineering inspections found more than 300 metres of weakened pipeline that require urgent replacement before they fail. The company said the ageing pipelines have become increasingly vulnerable to bursts and leakages, making preventive maintenance necessary.

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"Routine engineering assessments have identified more than 300 metres of deteriorated sections along the transmission pipelines that require urgent replacement to prevent major pipeline failures, reduce water losses and ensure reliable water supply," it said.

To safely complete the work, the Kpong Water Treatment Plant will be temporarily taken offline while engineers isolate and replace 5 sections of the transmission pipeline. The maintenance is part of GWL's broader efforts to reduce water losses and improve supply reliability.

Communities to be affected

GWL says customers supplied by the Kpong Water Supply System should expect temporary water supply interruptions or reduced water pressure during the three-day maintenance period.

READ ALSO: Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese treatment plant

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The affected areas include:

Gbetsele

Ashaiman

Katamanso

Zenu

Atadeka

Afienya

Appolonia

Prampram

Dawhenya

All communities within the Tema Metropolis

Kpone

Spintex

Baatsona

Sakumono

Nungua

Teshie and surrounding communities

Akuse

Somanya

Atimpoku and nearby towns

Kpong

GWL has urged residents in the affected areas to prepare ahead of the shutdown.

The Company sincerely regrets the inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause and appeals to all affected customers to store adequate quantities of water ahead of the commencement of the maintenance works and use the available water judiciously throughout the period.

The company also encouraged hospitals, health facilities and other essential service providers to make contingency plans. Where possible, GWL said it would deploy water tankers to support selected critical institutions during the maintenance period.

"Critical institutions, including hospitals, health facilities and other essential service providers, are encouraged to make the necessary contingency arrangements," it said.

Long-term benefits

Although the maintenance will temporarily disrupt water supply, GWL says replacing the damaged pipeline sections will significantly improve the reliability of the Kpong water system.

According to the company, the work is expected to reduce pipeline bursts, minimise emergency shutdowns, improve operational efficiency and strengthen water supply to Tema and the eastern corridor of the Greater Accra Region.

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The utility said engineers will work continuously throughout the three-day exercise to complete the project on schedule and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.