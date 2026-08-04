Some BECE candidates hide money in exam scripts to influence examiners – EduWatch

EduWatch Executive Director Kofi Asare says some BECE candidates hide money inside examination scripts in an attempt to influence examiners, following WAEC's cancellation of hundreds of 2026 BECE results.

EduWatch says some BECE candidates hide money in answer booklets to influence examiners.

Kofi Asare says honest examiners should report such attempts instead of accepting the money.

He wants stronger monitoring after WAEC cancelled 601 BECE results and investigated thousands of malpractice cases.

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As concerns over examination malpractice continue following the cancellation and withholding of hundreds of 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare, has revealed that some candidates attempt to bribe examiners by hiding money inside their answer booklets

Speaking on Citi FM's Breakfast Show on Tuesday, August 4, Mr Asare said some candidates insert cash into their examination scripts with the hope that whoever marks the papers will award them higher scores.

"In some instances, candidates put money in the examination scripts. They put money in the script for whoever is going to mark it," he said.

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Mr Asare stressed that the tactic can only succeed if an examiner compromises professional ethics, noting that examiners who maintain integrity would report such attempts rather than accept the money.

His comments come after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced that:

601 BECE results have been cancelled

167 results have been withheld

2,722 cases are under investigation

Linking his remarks to the WAEC announcement makes the story more newsworthy and improves relevance for search engines.

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Mr Asare also called for stronger monitoring and surveillance systems during examinations, saying Ghana must invest more in preventing malpractice instead of dealing with its consequences after exams have been written.