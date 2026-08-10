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Ghana inflation falls to 4.6%: 10 items that became more expensive and cheaper in July 2026

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:28 - 10 August 2026
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Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa
Ghana inflation falls to 4.6%: 10 items that became more expensive and cheaper in July 2026
Ghana's annual inflation rate fell to 4.6% in July 2026, marking another significant decline in the pace at which consumer prices are rising. However, the latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that the slowdown has not been felt equally across all products and services.
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  • Ghana's inflation fell to 4.6% in July 2026, from 5.3% in June.

  • Ginger recorded the biggest price increase at 111.3%, while kontomire or alefu fell 41.2%.

  • North East had the highest regional inflation at 10.8%, while Bono East recorded the lowest at -3.8%.

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While some food items recorded sharp price increases over the past year, others became significantly cheaper. Ginger, for example, more than doubled in price, while kontomire or alefu recorded one of the largest declines.

The July 2026 Consumer Price Index therefore presents a mixed picture for households, with some essential items becoming cheaper while rents, transport, school fees and other services continue to put pressure on household budgets.

Also Read: Motorists to enjoy GH¢2 per litre diesel price cut as Mahama announces temporary relief

Headline inflation falls to 4.6%

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Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu
Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu

Year-on-year inflation stood at 4.6% in July 2026, down from 5.3% in June 2026 and significantly lower than the 12.1% recorded in July 2025.

This represents a decline of 0.7 percentage points between June and July and a 7.5 percentage-point reduction over the 12-month period.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.1%, compared with 0.2% in June, indicating that prices were almost unchanged during the month.

However, a lower inflation rate does not mean that prices have fallen overall. It means prices are increasing at a slower rate.

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The Consumer Price Index, based on 2021 as the base year, rose to 271.1 in July, from 259.1 in June.

For example, if a basket of goods cost GH¢100 in July 2025, the same basket would have cost about GH¢104.60 in July 2026.

Also Read: Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion

10 items that became more expensive

Ginger
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The biggest year-on-year price increases were recorded among a number of food items and selected services.

  1. Ginger – 111.3% increase

  2. Mango – 89.0% increase

  3. Shrimps – 67.1% increase

  4. Banana – 45.9% increase

  5. Fresh tomatoes – 43.4% increase

  6. Fresh coconut – 39.2% increase

  7. Avocado pear – 32.9% increase

  8. Palm fruits – 32.7% increase

  9. Cashew – 29.1% increase

  10. Parking space and other services – 28.3% increase

Ginger recorded the largest increase, with its price more than doubling compared with July 2025.

Fresh tomatoes, which are widely used in Ghanaian households, also recorded a substantial 43.4% increase.

Also Read: Ghana’s inflation drops to 3.3% as economy recovers faster than expected – BoG Governor

10 items that became cheaper

At the other end of the scale, several food products recorded significant price declines over the same period.

Papaya/Pawpaw
Papaya/Pawpaw

  1. Cocoyam leaves (kontomire) or alefu – 41.2% decrease

  2. Garden eggs – 34.5% decrease

  3. Maize – 32.9% decrease

  4. Pawpaw – 26.8% decrease

  5. Millet – 26.4% decrease

  6. Guinea corn or sorghum – 22.3% decrease

  7. Beans – 20.6% decrease

  8. Lime – 19.8% decrease

  9. Local rice – 16.0% decrease

  10. Bambara beans – 15.7% decrease

Kontomire or alefu recorded the largest decline, with prices falling by 41.2% compared with July 2025.

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Also Read: Ghana’s inflation falls to 3.8% in January 2026, lowest since 2021

Food inflation slows while services remain expensive

An image depicting inflation rate
An image depicting inflation rate

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation fell to 3.1% in July, from 3.9% in June.

The category has a 42.7% weight in the consumer basket and accounted for 32.4% of total inflation.

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Non-food inflation, however, stood at 6.1%, although this was slightly lower than the 6.3% recorded in June.

Non-food items accounted for 67.6% of overall inflation, meaning they contributed more than twice as much as food to the national price increase.

Goods inflation declined to 3.4%, from 3.7%, while services inflation fell to 8.5%, from 9.4%.

Despite the decline, services continued to record inflation at more than twice the rate for goods.

Locally produced items recorded inflation of 5.9%, down from 6.7%, and accounted for 86.7% of total inflation.

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Imported items recorded inflation of just 2.0%, down from 2.3%.

Also Read: African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

Housing, transport and education remain key pressure points

Among the 13 divisions of household spending, food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded inflation of 3.1% and contributed 32.4% of total inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded inflation of 8.3%, up from 7.9% in June, and contributed 22.8% of overall inflation.

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Transport inflation fell to 7.5%, from 9.1%, but still contributed 13.6% of the national inflation rate.

Education services recorded inflation of 9.4%, up from 8.7%, while restaurants and hotels remained at 8.2%.

Insurance and financial services recorded the highest rate among the divisions at 9.7%, up from 8.1%.

Health inflation fell to 1.9%, from 3.3%, while furnishings and household equipment declined to 2.4%, from 3.4%.

Also Read: Ghana ranks among top 10 nations with highest food inflation

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What contributed most to inflation?

Rent

Several individual items made a significant contribution to the overall inflation rate.

The largest contributors included:

  • Rent payments – 13.0%

  • Fresh tomatoes – 11.9%

  • Ginger – 11.8%

  • Cooked rice – 8.9%

  • River fish – 6.2%

  • Charcoal – 6.1%

  • Public and private secondary school fees – 5.4%

  • Bus and trotro fares – 5.4%

  • Hotel accommodation – 3.8%

  • Electricity – 3.7%

This shows why the decline in headline inflation may not immediately translate into a significant reduction in household expenses.

Also Read: Top 10 most imported goods in Ghana: See what the country spends billions on

Every region compared

Inflation continued to vary sharply across Ghana's regions in July.

The North East Region recorded the highest inflation rate at 10.8%, up from 10.2% in June.

At the opposite end, the Bono East Region recorded -3.8%, improving from -4.4% in June. A negative inflation rate means the overall price level in the region was lower than it was a year earlier.

Ashanti and Greater Accra together accounted for 62% of the national inflation impact.

Other regional rates were:

  • Central – 7.5%, up from 6.8%

  • Ashanti – 7.6%, down from 7.8%

  • Eastern – 6.1%, down from 7.4%

  • Greater Accra – 4.7%, down from 5.8%

  • Volta – 4.6%, down from 5.8%

  • Ahafo – 4.7%, down from 5.1%

  • Upper West – 3.0%, down from 4.2%

  • Northern – 2.1%, down from 2.2%

  • Western North – 2.1%, up from 1.7%

  • Oti – 1.7%, down from 2.1%

  • Bono – 1.5%, down from 2.3%

  • Upper East – 0.3%, down from 1.4%

  • Savannah – -1.4%, down from 0.4%

  • Western – -1.5%, down from -0.5%

The wide gap between the highest rate of 10.8% and the lowest of -3.8% highlights how differently households across Ghana are experiencing changes in the cost of living.

Also Read: Top 10 most developed Countries in Africa in 2026: See list

What the July inflation figures mean for households

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank
African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

Ghana's inflation rate has fallen considerably over the past year, dropping from 12.1% in July 2025 to 4.6% in July 2026.

However, the figures show that lower inflation does not mean that the cost of living has returned to previous levels.

Some food staples have become significantly cheaper, providing relief for households. At the same time, rent, school fees, transport, electricity and other services continue to exert pressure on household budgets.

Also Read: Ghana overtakes Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia to become Africa’s 8th largest economy, 2nd in West Africa

The latest figures therefore point to an economy where overall price increases have slowed considerably, but the experience of inflation remains uneven depending on what households buy and where they live.

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