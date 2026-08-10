UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC accuse FIFA president Gianni Infantino of betraying trust 'through deception'

UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC issue a scathing joint letter accusing FIFA president Gianni Infantino of a breach of trust over his failed World Cup stake sale plan.

Three of world football's six continental confederations have turned up the heat on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, issuing a strongly worded joint letter that accuses him of betraying the trust of the global game.

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UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC accuse Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" over his failed World Cup stake sale plan.

They're demanding a fully independent investigation, not FIFA's own internal review.

The letter calls out a secretive Morocco meeting and urges leadership that serves football, not commands it.

UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) released the statement on August 10 2026, days after Infantino's controversial plan to sell a stake in the commercial rights to the FIFA World Cup collapsed under mounting pressure from member associations.

Football "Belongs to No Individual", Confederations Declare

UEFA

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Opening their letter with a pointed message, the three confederations stressed that football is a shared inheritance belonging to players, fans, clubs and member associations, not to any single person or institution.

They credited the sport's growth over the past decade to collective effort, not the work of one individual, pointing to achievements such as expanded tournaments and the hosting rights awarded for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups as outcomes reached through shared decision-making.

The confederations were careful to frame their objection as a matter of principle rather than finance.

They noted that they had already called for FIFA's substantial financial reserves to be responsibly redirected toward developing member associations, and made clear the dispute was not about withdrawing support already promised to any federation or reopening previously agreed tournament decisions.

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A Breach of Trust, Not a Communication Failure

Infantino and Trump Photo via LAPRESSE

The heart of the letter is a direct rebuke of how FIFA has responded to the fallout. According to the confederations, FIFA's recent correspondence to its vice-presidents and 211 member associations wrongly characterised the episode as a communication failure, when in fact it reflected a failure of judgement.

They argued that the proposal was pushed forward on a compressed timeline, without proper consultation, and toward a deadline that prevented member associations from reviewing its terms — a pattern they described as designed to limit scrutiny rather than an oversight.

Crucially, the confederations said FIFA had never acknowledged that attempting to sell a stake in the World Cup was itself fundamentally wrong, calling it a serious breach of trust with the institutions FIFA exists to serve, not merely a procedural misstep.

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Calls for a Truly Independent Investigation

The letter also took aim at FIFA's plan to present a report on the events to its Council, arguing that genuine accountability requires a review conducted by a fully independent third party, with no involvement from FIFA staff, management, or any football stakeholder.

The confederations reiterated an earlier instruction that all related documents and records be preserved, referencing UEFA's prior communication on the matter — a nod to the formal preservation letter UEFA has already served on FIFA.

READ ALSO: FIFA hits back at UEFA, other critics over 'conscious efforts' to undermine Infantino

Questions Over a Closed-Door Meeting in Morocco

FIFA leadership reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino after Morocco meeting

Among the more pointed criticisms in the letter was a reference to a leadership meeting held in Morocco, which the confederations say included only one elected official, with no FIFA Council members or member associations present.

Only FIFA's management committee, made up of FIFA-employed senior staff, attended. The confederations argued that summoning select management figures abroad, rather than addressing FIFA's own leadership issues at its Zurich headquarters, reflects the very pattern of conduct that triggered the crisis in the first place.

"Leadership Is a Duty, Not a Possession"

The confederations were explicit about what they see as the underlying issue: a misunderstanding of what football leadership is meant to be.

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They described leadership in the sport as a duty of service rather than something to be held or defended, arguing that when an individual places himself above the collective that granted him authority, that duty has effectively been abandoned.

They closed by calling for football's traditional unity to be restored through leadership that serves the game rather than seeking to command it.

Background: How the Crisis Unfolded

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

The row traces back to a secretive proposal, first revealed by The Times in London, for FIFA to raise billions of dollars by selling a minority stake in a new company overseeing the World Cup and other flagship competitions to private investors.

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The plan reportedly aimed to raise around $4.2 billion, with investors including a New York investment firm linked to Joshua Kushner.

Opposition built rapidly: UEFA's 55 members voted that they would not participate in FIFA competitions if the plan went ahead, calling it an abdication of FIFA's duty as custodian of world football, while Concacaf's 41 members raised concerns over the lack of due process and the artificially short deadline attached to the proposal.

The AFC's eventual rejection brought the combined opposition to 143 of FIFA's 211 member associations, effectively dooming the plan's chances of passing a vote.

FIFA ultimately abandoned the proposal, acknowledging that it had created divisions that were no longer in the interest of its original objective.

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Notably for African football followers, the Confederation of African Football neither backed nor opposed the plan outright, with CAF president Patrice Motsepe instead pledging to convene the CAF executive committee to evaluate the proposal and continue engaging FIFA and other stakeholders on funding for football development across the continent.

CONMEBOL, South America's governing body, took a similarly neutral stance.

What Comes Next for Infantino

Infantino now finds himself in a vulnerable position, having reportedly been warned he may need to issue a public apology to retain the confidence of member associations.

He is expected to seek re-election unopposed for a fourth term in March 2027, but the scale of the backlash from three of football's most powerful confederations signals that his authority within FIFA has been significantly shaken.

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UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC joint letter on FIFA

UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC joint letter on FIFA