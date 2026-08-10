How Black Queens of Ghana can still qualify for Women's World Cup despite WAFCON setback

Ghana's Black Queens can still qualify for the 2027 World Cup after their WAFCON quarter-final loss. Here's the play-off route to Brazil.

The Black Queens of Ghana quest for a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup is still alive, even after suffering a painful 2-1 quarter-final exit to Malawi at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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Ghana can still qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup despite their WAFCON quarter-final defeat to Malawi.

The Black Queens must beat Côte d’Ivoire in the African play-off.

A win would send Ghana into the intercontinental play-offs, where they must secure one of three remaining World Cup spots.

The defeat shut the door on Ghana's WAFCON semi-final ambitions, but it has not closed the book on their World Cup journey. The Black Queens will now have to earn their ticket to Brazil the hard way, through the FIFA Women's World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

How Ghana Can Still Reach the 2027 Women's World Cup

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Ghana joins Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa and Nigeria as the four nations knocked out at the WAFCON quarter-final stage. These four teams will now battle for two available slots in the expanded 10-team FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

The Black Queens' first test comes on August 13 against Côte d'Ivoire, who fell to Algeria in their own quarter-final clash. In the other continental play-off tie, South Africa will square off against Nigeria for the second available spot.

Ghana must beat the Ivorian side to punch their ticket into the global 10-team play-off tournament, which is set to take place in November and December 2026. That tournament will bring together two representatives each from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF and South America, joined by one team from Oceania and one from Europe.

A Steep Climb Awaits the Black Queens on the Road to Brazil

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Black Queens

Of the 10 nations involved, six will kick off the competition in an opening knockout round, with the two winners progressing to join four other already-seeded teams in the decisive final phase in February 2027.

At that stage, the six remaining teams will be split into three separate knockout brackets, and only the winner of each bracket will secure a coveted spot at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

For Ghana, the margin for error is now razor-thin. Every match from here carries World Cup qualification weight.

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The Black Queens' immediate task is straightforward but far from easy: get past Côte d'Ivoire, then navigate a gauntlet of further knockout rounds against strong international opposition.