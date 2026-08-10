Malt and milk does not give blood or treat anaemia, pharmacist Dr Anagli debunks viral myth

Pharmacist and renowned health advocate Dr George Anagli has debunked the widely held belief that drinking malt and milk can replenish blood or treat anaemia.

Pharmacist Dr George Anagli tells Pulse Ghana that malt and milk do not treat anaemia or directly increase blood production.

He warned against unnecessary antibiotic use, citing the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Anagli also cautioned that natural and herbal products can cause side effects or interact with medicines.

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According to Dr Anagli, while malt and milk can provide nutrients and energy, the combination does not directly increase blood production or treat anaemia.

He made the clarification in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, where he addressed several health myths and practices that remain common among Ghanaians.

Malt and milk does not give blood or treat anaemia, pharmacist Dr Anagli debunks viral myth

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The combination of malt and milk has gained widespread acceptance in Ghana, particularly in some rural communities, where it is often consumed with the belief that it helps to increase blood levels.

Dr Anagli, however, cautioned that such beliefs can contribute to misinformation about health and may prevent people from seeking appropriate medical care.

“Another misconception that has been passed down through generations is that taking malt and milk ‘creates blood’,” he said.

He explained that the body requires specific nutrients and healthy physiological functions to produce red blood cells.

“While both can be nutritious and provide energy, they do not directly increase blood production. The body requires nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate, adequate protein, and healthy bone marrow function to produce red blood cells. Simply drinking malt and milk alone will not treat anaemia or increase blood levels,” he stated.

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Also Read: 6 Reasons Why You Should Normalise Drinking Okro Water

Dr Anagli also cautioned against the widespread practice of taking antibiotics whenever a person feels unwell, stressing that the medicines are intended to treat specific bacterial infections.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that antibiotics can be used to ‘cleanse the body’ or should be taken whenever someone feels unwell. This is not true,” he said.

“Antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections, not viral illnesses or to detoxify the body. Using antibiotics unnecessarily contributes to antimicrobial resistance, making infections harder to treat in the future.”

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Natural does not always mean safe

Natural does not always mean safe. Photo: iStock

Dr Anagli further warned against the assumption that herbal, natural or organic products are automatically safe simply because they are derived from natural sources.

He noted that products capable of producing therapeutic effects can also cause adverse reactions or interact with other medicines.

“The truth is that anything capable of producing a therapeutic effect can also produce side effects or interact with other medicines. Natural does not always mean safe. Herbal products should be used responsibly and, where possible, under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional,” he said.

Dr Anagli stressed that addressing health misinformation through accessible and evidence-based public education is essential to helping people make informed decisions about their health.