D-Black fires back at Young Jonn-Stonebwoy comparisons

D-Black has reacted to social media comparisons between Nigerian artiste Young Jonn and Ghanaian Dancehall star Stonebwoy following Young Jonn’s Wembley concert.

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has expressed disappointment over attempts by some social media users, particularly Ghanaians, to compare Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy with Nigerian musician Young Jonn.

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The discussion followed Young Jonn’s sold-out concert at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Videos from the event circulated widely on social media, prompting some users on X to draw comparisons between Young Jonn and Stonebwoy.

Some netizens also used the occasion to tease Stonebwoy over what they described as a curtain-raiser performance, while highlighting Young Jonn’s reported sold-out show.

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Reacting to the comparisons on September 26, D-Black urged social media users to stop what he described as attempts to create such narratives.

He argued that Nigerians have shown strong support for their artistes, which he believes contributed to Young Jonn’s ability to fill the venue.

D-Black also said Young Jonn does not yet match Stonebwoy when it comes to catalogue and stagecraft.

"Stop this!!! Nigerians dey support their own pass we. This is why! Stonebwoy in catalogue and stagecraft alone, Young no reach yet!" he said.

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