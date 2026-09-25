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'I feel bad for taking sides in Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale rivalry' - Kelvyn Boy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:34 - 25 September 2026
Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios
Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios
Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy has reflected on his involvement in the long-standing rivalry between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, admitting that his loyalty to Stonebwoy once influenced the way he spoke about the opposing camp.
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  • Kelvyn Boy has admitted that his loyalty to Stonebwoy influenced comments he made about Shatta Wale’s camp, which he now regrets.

  • He said his remarks were not extreme but acknowledged that taking sides during the rivalry was something he later came to regret.

  • Kelvyn Boy revealed that meeting Shatta Wale changed his perception of him, with the two eventually developing a cordial relationship despite his earlier comments.

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The feud between the two dancehall giants has, over the years, extended beyond the artistes themselves, with fans, colleagues and members of their respective camps often becoming involved in the rivalry.

Kelvyn Boy was closely associated with Stonebwoy during an earlier phase of his career before pursuing a solo path. Looking back on that period, he acknowledged that his allegiance sometimes affected his judgement and led him to make comments he now regrets.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the musician said he eventually realised that taking sides had influenced his actions.

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He said;

When I was with Stonebwoy, I used loyalty to say things about the other camp, and I feel bad for taking sides at that time

Kelvyn Boy clarified that while his remarks were not particularly extreme, he now believes they were unnecessary and crossed a line.

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He also revealed that his perspective changed after he eventually met Shatta Wale personally. According to the musician, their interaction helped him see the dancehall star differently from the way he had perceived him during the height of the rivalry.

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Kelvyn Boy said Shatta Wale treated him warmly despite the comments he had previously made, paving the way for a more cordial relationship between the two musicians.

His reflection offers a glimpse into how loyalty within an artiste's camp can influence relationships and public exchanges during periods of intense rivalry in Ghana's music industry.

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