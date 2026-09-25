Fatawu Issahaku questions penalty decision after Ghana’s 2-0 loss to Côte d’Ivoire
Fatawu Issahaku has questioned the decision to award Côte d’Ivoire a penalty after his challenge on Malick Yalcouyé.
Franck Kessié converted the penalty in the 58th minute as Côte d’Ivoire beat Ghana 2-0 in Bouaké.
Carlos Queiroz also criticised the penalty decision after the match.
Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has questioned the decision to award Côte d’Ivoire a penalty during the Black Stars’ 2-0 defeat in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.
Fatawu was adjudged to have fouled Malick Yalcouyé inside Ghana’s penalty area in the second half, with referee Mustapha Ghorbal pointing to the spot.
Franck Kessié converted the penalty to give Côte d’Ivoire a 2-0 lead after Yalcouyé had opened the scoring shortly before half-time.
Issahaku, however, explained that he was trying to prevent Yalcouyé from getting a shot away and disagreed with the referee’s decision.
Speaking after the match, he said:
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I didn't go to kick him. I went so he can't shoot. I don't know why the referee made that decision. I think they should do something about it. You can see clearly that I didn't touch him. Everyone can see what happened on the field because I was the one who went for the tackle. I didn't go to kick him or anything. I don't know why the referee took the penalty, but I have nothing to say.
The penalty became one of the major talking points from Ghana’s opening Group C fixture, with the Black Stars unable to recover after Kessié doubled the home side’s advantage.
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also criticised the decision after the match. Queiroz said he believed Ghana were still capable of getting back into the game when the penalty was awarded.
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The defeat means Ghana have started their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign without a point, while Côte d’Ivoire have taken an early lead in the group.
The Black Stars went into the match without several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew, all of whom were unavailable.
Côte d’Ivoire, meanwhile, had a strong start under returning coach Hervé Renard. Despite the disappointment in Bouaké. The Black Stars are scheduled to face The Gambia in their second Group C qualifier in Accra on Tuesday, September 29.
Fatawu Issahaku on Ivory Coast's penalty#3Sports pic.twitter.com/ft1cadIq83— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) September 25, 2026